This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 15 options trades for General Motors GM summing a total amount of $1,643,181.

At the same time, our algo caught 11 for a total amount of 1,663,191.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 6843.15 with a total volume of 6,237.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $950.0K 373 2 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.00 $210.0K 2.1K 600 GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $32.00 $142.5K 8.4K 1.5K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $30.00 $63.3K 4.2K 7 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $30.00 $60.9K 8.5K 710

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,401,729, the price of GM is down -0.04% at $33.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

