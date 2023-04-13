Valero Energy Unusual Options Activity For April 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Valero Energy.

Looking at options history for Valero Energy VLO we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $593,515 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $452,908.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $140.0 for Valero Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Valero Energy options trades today is 1005.44 with a total volume of 568.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Valero Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Valero Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $135.00 $465.0K 1.3K 27 VLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $135.00 $72.1K 659 46 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/26/23 $126.00 $67.7K 11 63 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/26/23 $127.00 $66.1K 0 63 VLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $64.1K 848 92

Where Is Valero Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,091,857, the price of VLO is down -0.52% at $133.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Valero Energy:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $172.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Valero Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

