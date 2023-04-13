Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom AVGO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $325,648, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $125,462.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $590.0 to $650.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $590.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $620.00 $74.1K 131 22 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $640.00 $55.8K 688 16 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $640.00 $55.4K 983 34 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $640.00 $52.2K 688 42 AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $640.00 $44.5K 688 55

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 329,158, the price of AVGO is up 1.1% at $623.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $770

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $720

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

