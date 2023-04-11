Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity For April 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $239,942 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $396,298.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $265.0 to $370.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 276.64 with a total volume of 1,252.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $265.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $305.00 $103.6K 197 349 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/23 $327.50 $52.1K 435 330 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $305.00 $45.3K 70 69 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $330.00 $40.4K 735 76 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $330.00 $39.4K 735 39

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 494,723, the price of GS is up 0.49% at $326.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $410

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $470

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $339.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $390.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.