Looking At AMC Enter Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AMC Enter Hldgs.

Looking at options history for AMC Enter Hldgs AMC we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,609,260 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $322,087.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $25.0 for AMC Enter Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Enter Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Enter Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Enter Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $686.2K 114.3K 1.5K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $4.00 $372.1K 91.5K 13.8K AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $13.00 $227.5K 114.3K 6.8K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $4.00 $216.0K 5.8K 1.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $17.00 $165.6K 2.1K 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $10.00 $686.2K 114.3K 1.5K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $4.00 $372.1K 91.5K 13.8K AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $13.00 $227.5K 114.3K 6.8K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $4.00 $216.0K 5.8K 1.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $17.00 $165.6K 2.1K 0

Where Is AMC Enter Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 42,364,736, the price of AMC is up 7.91% at $5.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Enter Hldgs:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $1

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AMC Enter Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.