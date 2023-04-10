UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity For April 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $850,501 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,186,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 475.08 with a total volume of 3,145.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $370.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $182.5K 262 52 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $460.00 $142.2K 403 17 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $120.4K 92 20 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $510.00 $100.0K 2.3K 21 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $520.00 $91.5K 21 17

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,282,766, the price of UNH is up 0.22% at $513.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $630

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.