10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $36.0K 22.4K 4.5K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $117.50 $122.1K 663 4.0K GOOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $105.00 $43.7K 1.3K 1.5K DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $75.00 $34.6K 257 1.2K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $9.50 $32.3K 218 754 BMBL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $17.50 $107.2K 927 715 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/23 $67.00 $54.8K 308 367 NTES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $95.00 $34.0K 2.5K 365 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $250.00 $98.8K 27.8K 275 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $5.00 $67.8K 1.4K 155

• Regarding ATVI ATVI, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 294 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 22497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 448 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $117.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.1K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 1391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS DIS, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMBL BMBL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 715 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 14, 2023. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTES NTES, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 658 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.8K, with a price of $3800.0 per contract. There were 27844 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 448 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $33931.0 per contract. There were 1401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

