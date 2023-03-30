This Is What Whales Are Betting On Truist Finl

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Truist Finl.

Looking at options history for Truist Finl TFC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $407,177 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $167,430.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $40.0 for Truist Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Truist Finl options trades today is 375.38 with a total volume of 16,177.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Truist Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Truist Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/06/23 $32.50 $93.2K 50 4.0K TFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/31/23 $31.00 $74.0K 576 0 TFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $40.00 $73.5K 67 75 TFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $27.50 $56.9K 227 0 TFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $17.50 $51.4K 78 30

Where Is Truist Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,445,304, the price of TFC is down -1.83% at $33.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Truist Finl:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Truist Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $52

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Truist Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $45

Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $53

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Truist Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.