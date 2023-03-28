10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $260.00 $65.0K 11.2K 36.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/31/23 $97.00 $70.0K 4.2K 6.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $50.00 $31.0K 14.1K 2.3K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $36.6K 21.9K 1.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/23 $280.00 $35.9K 2.3K 1.4K SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/31/23 $142.00 $26.9K 429 1.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $85.00 $162.7K 7.5K 804 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $120.00 $74.2K 5.7K 647 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $300.00 $60.2K 1.0K 542 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $165.00 $41.2K 22 150

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 11267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 14178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 21930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on April 14, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $359.0 per contract. There were 2391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 626 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.7K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 7546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM QCOM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 5724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEDG SEDG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $2410.0 per contract. There were 1093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

