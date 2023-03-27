Looking At Starbucks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $286,990 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $166,709.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $150.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 961.33 with a total volume of 7,076.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $85.00 $88.0K 1.0K 1.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $105.00 $63.4K 4.5K 3.3K SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $115.00 $55.3K 61 42 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $50.5K 12 10 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $97.50 $37.7K 1.3K 0

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,820,073, the price of SBUX is up 0.33% at $98.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

TD Cowen downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $116

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

