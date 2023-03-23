Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 175 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP .

. Redhill Biopharma RDHL 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 3302.43% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 3302.43% to reach a new 52-week low. Franklin Street Props FSP 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Johnson & Johnson JNJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $150.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $150.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.01%. CVS Health CVS stock hit a yearly low of $73.68. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $73.68. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. British American Tobacco BTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.57%. Norfolk Southern NSC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Dominion Energy D shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.79.

shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.79. Bank Bradesco BBD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares hit a yearly low of $155.59. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $155.59. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Hormel Foods HRL shares fell to $37.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.28%.

shares fell to $37.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.28%. M&T Bank MTB stock hit a yearly low of $116.33. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $116.33. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Avangrid AGR stock hit $37.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.69%.

stock hit $37.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.69%. Essex Property Trust ESS shares moved up 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $199.00, drifting up 1.12%.

shares moved up 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $199.00, drifting up 1.12%. Host Hotels & Resorts HST shares fell to $15.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.39%.

shares fell to $15.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.39%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA stock drifted down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.02.

stock drifted down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.02. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK shares set a new yearly low of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Boston Props BXP stock drifted up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $49.38.

stock drifted up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $49.38. Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock set a new 52-week low of $18.09 on Thursday, moving up 1.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.09 on Thursday, moving up 1.66%. Advance Auto Parts AAP stock drifted down 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $112.21.

stock drifted down 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $112.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%. Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $33.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.

stock hit $33.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%. Cosan CSAN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock traded down 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock traded down 0.29%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $7.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.86%.

stock hit $7.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.86%. Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. Hancock Whitney HWC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Cathay General CATY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.88 and moving up 0.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.88 and moving up 0.48%. Braskem BAK shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.12% for the day. Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.14. Shares traded up 0.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.14. Shares traded up 0.58%. Amedisys AMED shares hit a yearly low of $71.47. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.47. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares made a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.27.

shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.27. Marqeta MQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%. Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. JBG SMITH Props JBGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%. Retail Opportunity ROIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%. Trustmark TRMK shares moved down 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.45, drifting down 0.32%.

shares moved down 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.45, drifting down 0.32%. Altice USA ATUS shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session. Elme Communities ELME stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.64. Shares traded up 1.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.64. Shares traded up 1.8%. Bread Finl Hldgs BFH shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%. Veradigm MDRX shares set a new yearly low of $12.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. SL Green Realty SLG shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%.

shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%. AMTD Digital HKD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $46.29. Shares traded down 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $46.29. Shares traded down 0.34%. National Bank Holdings NBHC stock hit a yearly low of $32.98. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.98. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. BRF BRFS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday, moving down 7.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday, moving down 7.44%. Prime Medicine PRME stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.96.

stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.96. Easterly Government Props DEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.66. Shares traded up 0.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.66. Shares traded up 0.08%. Uranium Energy UEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.76. Shares traded down 10.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.76. Shares traded down 10.5%. Sterling Check STER stock hit a yearly low of $10.81. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.81. The stock was up 1.97% for the day. Tompkins Finl TMP stock hit a yearly low of $65.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. Nicolet Bankshares NIC stock hit a yearly low of $61.70. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.70. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Paramount Group PGRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.14%. EQRx EQRX shares moved down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 2.42%.

shares moved down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 2.42%. Camping World Holdings CWH stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock set a new 52-week low of $5.86 on Thursday, moving down 1.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.86 on Thursday, moving down 1.33%. Banc of California BANC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Varex Imaging VREX stock drifted up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24.

stock drifted up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24. Movado Group MOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.25%. American Well AMWL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day. ProFrac Holding ACDC shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18. Office Props IT OPI stock hit $11.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.43%.

stock hit $11.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.43%. Luther Burbank LBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. ITeos Therapeutics ITOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%. Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was up 3302.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was up 3302.43% on the session. Flushing Financial FFIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.61. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.61. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Erasca ERAS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday, moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday, moving down 2.06%. First Foundation FFWM stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Bank of Marin BMRC shares fell to $23.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.

shares fell to $23.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%. NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.84.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.84. Independent Bank IBCP shares made a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. South Plains Financial SPFI shares set a new yearly low of $21.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. Zumiez ZUMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%. PetMed Express PETS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. Five Star FSBC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.57. Shares traded down 1.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.57. Shares traded down 1.62%. HomeStreet HMST stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.

shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67. Big Lots BIG shares set a new 52-week low of $10.39. The stock traded up 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.39. The stock traded up 0.29%. Financial Institutions FISI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.06 and moving down 1.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.06 and moving down 1.33%. Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 0.65%. Oculis Holding OCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.80. Shares traded up 2.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.80. Shares traded up 2.05%. City Office REIT CIO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock drifted up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08.

stock drifted up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08. Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%. Benson Hill BHIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving up 0.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving up 0.42%. Precigen PGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 5.35% on the session. 5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock traded down 4.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock traded down 4.11%. Seer SEER stock hit a yearly low of $3.59. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.59. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Workhorse Gr WKHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 0.39%. Delaware Investments VFL shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21.

shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21. Parke Bancorp PKBK shares set a new 52-week low of $17.41. The stock traded down 0.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.41. The stock traded down 0.23%. Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 32.16%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 32.16%. Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares set a new yearly low of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock drifted up 0.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.

stock drifted up 0.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day. Wheels Up Experience UP stock drifted up 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.

stock drifted up 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. Franklin Street Props FSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.66. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.66. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). 22nd Century Group XXII shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. AgileThought AGIL shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.29.

shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.29. Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares fell to $7.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.

shares fell to $7.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%. Honest Co HNST shares moved up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 2.76%.

shares moved up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 2.76%. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 0.85%.

shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 0.85%. DLH Hldgs DLHC shares made a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 2.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 2.81%. Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved down 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 1.87%.

shares moved down 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 1.87%. Rite Aid RAD shares moved up 2.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 2.11%.

shares moved up 2.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 2.11%. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.38 and moving down 2.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.38 and moving down 2.16%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares set a new yearly low of $2.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Groupon GRPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Veru VERU shares fell to $1.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%.

shares fell to $1.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%. Affimed AFMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. Casa Systems CASA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day. MariaDB MRDB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 3.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 3.57%. Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day. Athira Pharma ATHA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%. Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was up 2.24% for the day. Dave DAVE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday, moving down 1.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday, moving down 1.73%. Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.82. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.82. Shares traded down 2.34%. Invesco High Income 2024 IHTA shares moved up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting up 0.69%.

shares moved up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting up 0.69%. Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02.

shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02. AEye LIDR shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 1.86%.

shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 1.86%. Verde Clean Fuels VGAS stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was up 2.7% for the day. Via Renewables VIA shares set a new yearly low of $17.56 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.56 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session. Flotek Industries FTK shares were down 6.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.

shares were down 6.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71. Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. NN NNBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Portage Biotech PRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 4.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 4.56%. Mangoceuticals MGRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.70. Shares traded down 6.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.70. Shares traded down 6.56%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. MIND C.T.I. MNDO shares fell to $1.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $1.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). ShiftPixy PIXY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.94%. Sono Group SEV shares hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 0.77% on the session. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell to $2.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.

shares fell to $2.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%. Silvergate Capital SI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Thursday, moving down 11.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Thursday, moving down 11.74%. Golden Minerals AUMN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday, moving down 18.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday, moving down 18.63%. Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit $0.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%.

stock hit $0.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%. Luokung Technology LKCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. E-Home Household Service EJH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.89%. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.

shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%. Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%. LENSAR LNSR stock drifted down 4.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01.

stock drifted down 4.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock drifted down 4.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.

stock drifted down 4.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. Avalon Globocare ALBT stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Vaccinex VCNX shares fell to $0.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.54%.

shares fell to $0.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.54%. American Strategic NYC stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 2.44% for the day. Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 5.56% on the session. Toro TORO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was up 2.01% on the session. Charah Solns CHRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%. Better Choice Co BTTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.89%. Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.67%. Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.86%. Context Therapeutics CNTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 13.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 13.64% on the session. PolyPid PYPD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.39% on the session. Palisade Bio PALI shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. Clearmind Medicine CMND shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.

shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit $1.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $1.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Jeffs Brands JFBR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 19.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 19.56%. Oragenics OGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day. Cyanotech CYAN stock drifted down 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.

stock drifted down 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. Edible Garden EDBL shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.54%.

shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.54%. Ra Medical Systems RMED stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell to $5.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.84%.

shares fell to $5.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.84%. JanOne JAN stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 18.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 18.75% for the day. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 9.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 9.89% on the session. Liquid Media Group YVR stock hit $0.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.

stock hit $0.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 5.68%.

