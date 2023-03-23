Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 175 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL's stock fell the most, as it traded down 3302.43% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Franklin Street Props FSP's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Johnson & Johnson JNJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $150.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.01%.
- CVS Health CVS stock hit a yearly low of $73.68. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- British American Tobacco BTI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.57%.
- Norfolk Southern NSC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $198.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Dominion Energy D shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $52.79.
- Bank Bradesco BBD shares made a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- AvalonBay Communities AVB shares hit a yearly low of $155.59. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Hormel Foods HRL shares fell to $37.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.28%.
- M&T Bank MTB stock hit a yearly low of $116.33. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Avangrid AGR stock hit $37.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.69%.
- Essex Property Trust ESS shares moved up 1.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $199.00, drifting up 1.12%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts HST shares fell to $15.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.39%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA stock drifted down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.02.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK shares set a new yearly low of $25.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Boston Props BXP stock drifted up 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $49.38.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR stock set a new 52-week low of $18.09 on Thursday, moving up 1.66%.
- Advance Auto Parts AAP stock drifted down 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $112.21.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $33.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.86%.
- Cosan CSAN shares set a new 52-week low of $10.38. The stock traded down 0.29%.
- Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $7.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.86%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
- Hancock Whitney HWC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Cathay General CATY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $34.88 and moving up 0.48%.
- Braskem BAK shares made a new 52-week low of $6.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.12% for the day.
- Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.14. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Amedisys AMED shares hit a yearly low of $71.47. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares made a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.27.
- Marqeta MQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.65%.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO shares made a new 52-week low of $8.99 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
- JBG SMITH Props JBGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
- Retail Opportunity ROIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.08%.
- Trustmark TRMK shares moved down 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.45, drifting down 0.32%.
- Altice USA ATUS shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
- Elme Communities ELME stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.64. Shares traded up 1.8%.
- Bread Finl Hldgs BFH shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%.
- Veradigm MDRX shares set a new yearly low of $12.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- SL Green Realty SLG shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.3%.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Westamerica Bancorp WABC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $46.29. Shares traded down 0.34%.
- National Bank Holdings NBHC stock hit a yearly low of $32.98. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
- BRF BRFS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday, moving down 7.44%.
- Prime Medicine PRME stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.96.
- Easterly Government Props DEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.66. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Uranium Energy UEC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.76. Shares traded down 10.5%.
- Sterling Check STER stock hit a yearly low of $10.81. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Tompkins Finl TMP stock hit a yearly low of $65.83. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
- Nicolet Bankshares NIC stock hit a yearly low of $61.70. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Paramount Group PGRE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.07 and moving down 2.14%.
- EQRx EQRX shares moved down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 2.42%.
- Camping World Holdings CWH stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.15%.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock hit a yearly low of $6.95. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock set a new 52-week low of $5.86 on Thursday, moving down 1.33%.
- Banc of California BANC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Varex Imaging VREX stock drifted up 1.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.24.
- Movado Group MOV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.25%.
- American Well AMWL shares made a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.
- ProFrac Holding ACDC shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18.
- Office Props IT OPI stock hit $11.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.43%.
- Luther Burbank LBC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
- ITeos Therapeutics ITOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.15%.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was up 3302.43% on the session.
- Flushing Financial FFIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.61. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Erasca ERAS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday, moving down 2.06%.
- First Foundation FFWM stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.14. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Bank of Marin BMRC shares fell to $23.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.81%.
- NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.84.
- Independent Bank IBCP shares made a new 52-week low of $17.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- South Plains Financial SPFI shares set a new yearly low of $21.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG shares made a new 52-week low of $23.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
- PetMed Express PETS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Five Star FSBC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.57. Shares traded down 1.62%.
- HomeStreet HMST stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.75. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.
- Big Lots BIG shares set a new 52-week low of $10.39. The stock traded up 0.29%.
- Financial Institutions FISI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.06 and moving down 1.33%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 0.65%.
- Oculis Holding OCS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.80. Shares traded up 2.05%.
- City Office REIT CIO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock drifted up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08.
- Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares fell to $3.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.57%.
- Benson Hill BHIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.18 and moving up 0.42%.
- Precigen PGEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.93. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.
- 5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock traded down 4.11%.
- Seer SEER stock hit a yearly low of $3.59. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.24 and moving down 0.39%.
- Delaware Investments VFL shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.21.
- Parke Bancorp PKBK shares set a new 52-week low of $17.41. The stock traded down 0.23%.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 32.16%.
- Blue Ridge Bankshares BRBS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
- Invesco High Income 2023 IHIT shares set a new yearly low of $7.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock drifted up 0.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock drifted up 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.
- Franklin Street Props FSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.66. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares set a new yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- AgileThought AGIL shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.29.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares fell to $7.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.
- Honest Co HNST shares moved up 2.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60, drifting up 2.76%.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved down 0.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 0.85%.
- DLH Hldgs DLHC shares made a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.75 and moving down 2.81%.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved down 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.03, drifting down 1.87%.
- Rite Aid RAD shares moved up 2.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36, drifting up 2.11%.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.38 and moving down 2.16%.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB shares set a new yearly low of $2.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Groupon GRPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.80. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Veru VERU shares fell to $1.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.49%.
- Affimed AFMD shares made a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
- Casa Systems CASA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.
- MariaDB MRDB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 3.57%.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.73% for the day.
- Athira Pharma ATHA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.
- Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Dave DAVE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday, moving down 1.73%.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.82. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- Invesco High Income 2024 IHTA shares moved up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.26, drifting up 0.69%.
- Principal Real Estate Inc PGZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02.
- AEye LIDR shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36, drifting down 1.86%.
- Verde Clean Fuels VGAS stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
- Via Renewables VIA shares set a new yearly low of $17.56 this morning. The stock was down 11.39% on the session.
- Flotek Industries FTK shares were down 6.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
- Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- NN NNBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock traded down 4.56%.
- Mangoceuticals MGRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.70. Shares traded down 6.56%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares made a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- MIND C.T.I. MNDO shares fell to $1.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.94%.
- Sono Group SEV shares hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares fell to $2.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.
- Silvergate Capital SI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Thursday, moving down 11.74%.
- Golden Minerals AUMN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday, moving down 18.63%.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit $0.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.49%.
- Luokung Technology LKCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.89%.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.73%.
- Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.24%.
- LENSAR LNSR stock drifted down 4.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.01.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock drifted down 4.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
- Avalon Globocare ALBT stock hit a yearly low of $2.00. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
- Vaccinex VCNX shares fell to $0.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.54%.
- American Strategic NYC stock hit a yearly low of $7.60. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
- Frequency Therapeutics FREQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.43. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
- Toro TORO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
- Charah Solns CHRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
- Better Choice Co BTTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.89%.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.02. Shares traded down 11.67%.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.86%.
- Context Therapeutics CNTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 13.64% on the session.
- PolyPid PYPD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock was down 10.39% on the session.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
- Clearmind Medicine CMND shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.70.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock hit $1.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 19.56%.
- Oragenics OGEN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
- Cyanotech CYAN stock drifted down 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
- Edible Garden EDBL shares fell to $2.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.54%.
- Ra Medical Systems RMED stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares fell to $5.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.84%.
- JanOne JAN stock hit a yearly low of $0.97. The stock was down 18.75% for the day.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was down 9.89% on the session.
- Liquid Media Group YVR stock hit $0.14 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares set a new 52-week low of $2.51. The stock traded down 5.68%.
