Block Unusual Options Activity For March 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 55 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $6,070,028 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,253,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $145.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $2.1M 6.0K 2.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $349.3K 5.6K 64 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $70.00 $255.0K 4.6K 207 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $237.2K 3.6K 732 SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $214.5K 6.0K 2.4K

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,924,018, the price of SQ is up 0.12% at $73.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $80

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.