10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/03/23 $190.00 $44.0K 5.8K 109.1K QS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $519.7K 19.7K 3.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $100.00 $33.6K 6.3K 2.7K XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/31/23 $9.50 $84.5K 168 1.5K AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/03/23 $139.00 $28.4K 3.0K 1.4K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/03/23 $94.00 $31.6K 5.4K 1.0K DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $95.00 $120.9K 515 785 MTN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $220.00 $75.0K 206 502 RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $27.6K 6.0K 258 CSV CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $22.50 $58.7K 545 225

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 3, 2023. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 3150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $519.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 19710 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 6373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 31, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1208 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP AAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 3, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 3026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 3, 2023. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.9K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTN MTN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 21, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 6011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSV CSV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $1223.0 per contract. There were 545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

