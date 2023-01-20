ñol


Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 11:02 AM | 3 min read
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 26.62% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday are as follows:

  • L3Harris Technologies LHX stock set a new 52-week low of $190.11 on Friday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Hormel Foods HRL stock hit $44.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Baxter Intl BAX stock hit a yearly low of $43.25. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Globant GLOB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $154.53. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • National Fuel Gas NFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $57.60. Shares traded down 0.95%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.62%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $32.44. Shares traded down 1.68%.
  • Granite Ridge Resources GRNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • Cronos Group CRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.39. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.
  • Skyward Specialty SKWD stock hit $17.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.39%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living BKD shares hit a yearly low of $2.37. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
  • Domo DOMO shares hit a yearly low of $11.35. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.62%.
  • Rite Aid RAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares were down 7.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.92.
  • Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.
  • Tricida TCDA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 3.82%.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares were down 26.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.14.

