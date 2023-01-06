10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/13/23 $215.00 $64.8K 4.7K 5.4K SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/13/23 $120.00 $25.0K 721 3.8K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $81.3K 5.4K 1.0K AAPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $160.00 $322.2K 10.9K 940 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $35.00 $40.3K 117 721 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $220.00 $497.7K 4.2K 664 CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $47.50 $108.5K 1.9K 508 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $43.9K 694 486 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $140.00 $516.0K 919 414 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/13/23 $71.00 $26.6K 441 377

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 13, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 4745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 13, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.3K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 5447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $322.2K, with a price of $3223.0 per contract. There were 10946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 219 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.3K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $497.7K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 4286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.5K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 1981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $516.0K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 13, 2023. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

