This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $457,946 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $236,974.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 8892.18 with a total volume of 15,065.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $20.00 $166.4K 7.6K 3.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/03/23 $30.00 $67.1K 904 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $31.00 $56.9K 603 1.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $53.5K 14.8K 1.3K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $46.2K 1.1K 52

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,694,712, the price of INTC is up 1.43% at $27.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.