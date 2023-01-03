Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $889,896, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $1,798,712.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 1729.4 with a total volume of 10,792.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $215.0K 2.4K 251 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $150.00 $172.8K 1.0K 809 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $170.00 $160.4K 1.2K 63 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $175.00 $144.0K 1.9K 63 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $127.5K 597 774

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,867,687, the price of CVX is down -3.38% at $173.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chevron, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.