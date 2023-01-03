Medical Properties Trust Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Medical Properties Trust MPW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Medical Properties Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $921,788, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $443,414.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $14.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Medical Properties Trust options trades today is 7141.12 with a total volume of 28,811.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Medical Properties Trust's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $14.0 over the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $14.00 $524.5K 16.8K 2.0K MPW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $13.00 $92.2K 4.8K 2.0K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $74.5K 35.1K 1.3K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/13/23 $11.50 $69.1K 2.0K 1.5K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/10/23 $10.50 $53.1K 0 1.0K

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,325,175, the price of MPW is up 3.05% at $11.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Medical Properties Trust:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.