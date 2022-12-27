Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $911,331 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $164,984.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 13918.64 with a total volume of 9,101.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $447.2K 35.2K 2.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $115.6K 21.4K 470 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/06/23 $64.00 $45.0K 1.3K 306 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $45.0K 10.4K 69 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $44.9K 10.4K 46

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,644,582, the price of AMD is down -0.96% at $63.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.