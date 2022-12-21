10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $85.0K 18.5K 5.2K CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/06/23 $330.00 $36.0K 761 755 CNK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $135.1K 12.6K 462 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $540.00 $243.0K 64 422 MANU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $22.00 $66.0K 367 302 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $82.00 $183.2K 1.3K 238 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $8.00 $95.0K 2.0K 223 SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $42.9K 16.9K 205 IQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $4.50 $36.9K 2.5K 142 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $57.6K 11.7K 124

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 18564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHTR CHTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 6, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK CNK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.1K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 12654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.0K, with a price of $24308.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MANU MANU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.2K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC AMC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 477 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 16983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQ IQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 738 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VZ VZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 11743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

