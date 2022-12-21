10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $135.00 $43.5K 21.9K 63.7K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $1.7 million 14.1K 1.0K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/22 $32.00 $44.0K 338 856 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $275.00 $41.3K 5.1K 724 MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $55.00 $28.1K 547 561 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $155.00 $49.5K 40 527 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $29.0K 7.0K 448 WOLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $29.1K 83 303 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $70.00 $87.7K 425 223 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $48.6K 486 113

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 21975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1781.0 per contract. There were 14154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC WDC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2022. This event was a transfer of 833 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 5174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 548 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 17, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 7020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF WOLF, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL MRVL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.