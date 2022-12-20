Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 298 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA.
- SINTX Technologies SINT was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 8282.54% to reach its new 52-week low.
- OPKO Health OPK shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Tuesday:
- Amazon.com AMZN stock hit $84.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.92%.
- Tesla TSLA shares set a new 52-week low of $144.17. The stock traded down 2.2%.
- Blackstone BX stock hit $72.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.95%.
- CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.03. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- Equity Residential EQR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $58.63 and moving down 1.28%.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM stock hit $67.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.78%.
- Invitation Homes INVH shares moved down 0.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.18, drifting down 0.91%.
- Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.64, drifting up 0.02%.
- Palantir Technologies PLTR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Essex Property Trust ESS shares fell to $205.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
- Expedia Group EXPE shares moved down 0.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.47, drifting down 0.12%.
- NetApp NTAP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $58.16. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS shares fell to $2.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.5%.
- Match Group MTCH stock hit $39.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.80.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $68.33. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- VF VFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
- Coinbase Global COIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
- Plug Power PLUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.58. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
- Hasbro HAS shares fell to $55.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.54%.
- Brookfield Renewable BEP shares hit a yearly low of $25.35. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- Ally Financial ALLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.21. Shares traded up 0.89%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.16 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
- Roku ROKU shares moved up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.31, drifting up 0.25%.
- Generac Hldgs GNRC shares set a new yearly low of $88.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Clarivate CLVT stock hit $7.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $34.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.58%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC shares moved down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.98, drifting down 0.3%.
- IAC IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $42.51 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.
- AppLovin APP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.
- Lumentum Holdings LITE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
- Core & Main CNM shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75.
- Armstrong World Indus AWI shares moved down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $66.86, drifting down 1.17%.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Tuesday, moving up 1.37%.
- iRhythm Technologies IRTC shares made a new 52-week low of $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- Amedisys AMED stock set a new 52-week low of $79.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.97%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved up 3.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74, drifting up 3.68%.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.70 and moving up 0.06%.
- Staar Surgical STAA shares hit a yearly low of $48.07. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
- Viavi Solutions VIAV shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- Joby Aviation JOBY stock drifted up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40.
- Lightspeed Commerce LSPD stock drifted up 1.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.56.
- Cedar Fair FUN stock hit $37.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.
- Omnicell OMCL shares fell to $46.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.
- Tricon Residential TCN shares hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock drifted down 1.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.39.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares moved up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.98, drifting up 0.45%.
- BlackRock Innovation BIGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.69 and moving up 0.74%.
- Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $7.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
- Upwork UPWK stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Vista Outdoor VSTO shares fell to $23.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Twist Bioscience TWST shares set a new yearly low of $23.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- Brookfield Business BBUC shares fell to $18.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.68%.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.34 and moving up 0.27%.
- Easterly Government Props DEA shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.82.
- BlackRock Science BSTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Everi Holdings EVRI stock hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
- Fate Therapeutics FATE shares set a new yearly low of $12.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.34.
- Origin Bancorp OBNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.89. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Lemonade LMND stock hit a yearly low of $15.53. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Olo OLO shares moved up 2.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.29, drifting up 2.57%.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.14%.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI shares fell to $14.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.19%.
- 3D Sys DDD shares hit a yearly low of $7.36. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.06 and moving up 0.55%.
- Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved down 3.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22, drifting down 3.23%.
- OPKO Health OPK shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
- B&G Foods BGS stock hit $11.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%.
- Green Dot GDOT shares set a new 52-week low of $15.85. The stock traded up 0.56%.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
- Oatly Group OTLY shares moved down 3.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 3.36%.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.
- IonQ IONQ shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Matterport MTTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
- Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday, moving down 0.55%.
- PubMatic PUBM shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.25%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.33 and moving up 2.99%.
- Editas Medicine EDIT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.28. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- Vimeo VMEO shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.29.
- Designer Brands DBI shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.36.
- European Wax Center EWCZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.50. Shares traded up 0.76%.
- Wallbox WBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.39. The stock traded up 4.06%.
- Materialise MTLS stock hit $8.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
- Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Archer Aviation ACHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving up 0.5%.
- Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares fell to $3.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
- SecureWorks SCWX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $0.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.9%.
- MorphoSys MOR stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
- Nano X Imaging NNOX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
- Butterfly Network BFLY stock hit $2.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock hit a yearly low of $3.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Microvision MVIS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.17%.
- FuboTV FUBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- Big Lots BIG shares moved down 1.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.58, drifting down 1.73%.
- Solid Power SLDP shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.04%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock hit a yearly low of $8.29. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- CS Disco LAW shares hit a yearly low of $6.30. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
- ESS Tech GWH shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.81%.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.
- Allbirds BIRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- Century Therapeutics IPSC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving down 7.46%.
- 2seventy bio TSVT stock hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- Canaan CAN shares moved up 3.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 3.95%.
- PetMed Express PETS stock drifted up 1.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54.
- Xperi XPER stock hit a yearly low of $8.85. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- World Acceptance WRLD stock hit $58.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.09%.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.86. Shares traded down 0.62%.
- Adicet Bio ACET shares set a new yearly low of $8.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares set a new yearly low of $10.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
- Cue Health HLTH shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
- Luxfer Holdings LXFR stock set a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
- City Office REIT CIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
- ContextLogic WISH shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was up 8282.54% on the session.
- EVgo EVGO stock hit $4.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.88. Shares traded down 3.41%.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.
- Ocugen OCGN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- Vacasa VCSA stock drifted up 4.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%.
- MiMedx Group MDXG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock drifted down 7.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.64.
- Skillz SKLZ stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.54%.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- Lordstown Motors RIDE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 0.9%.
- Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
- GRAVITY Co GRVY stock set a new 52-week low of $36.08 on Tuesday, moving down 2.09%.
- Vuzix VUZI shares moved down 1.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting down 1.15%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Beachbody Co BODY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday, moving down 2.13%.
- Container Store Group TCS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday, moving down 1.01%.
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares moved down 1.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 1.72%.
- Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.3%.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $2.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
- Groupon GRPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.22 and moving up 2.62%.
- Terran Orbital LLAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Municipal ETX stock hit a yearly low of $17.74. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.2%.
- Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock hit a yearly low of $12.16. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Alico ALCO shares hit a yearly low of $23.08. The stock was up 3.66% on the session.
- Danimer Scientific DNMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.59 and moving up 1.31%.
- Great Ajax AJX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.25. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Local Bounti LOCL shares moved up 1.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting up 1.27%.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
- Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock traded up 2.27%.
- Diversified Healthcare DHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Identiv INVE shares hit a yearly low of $6.76. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- Conn's CONN shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
- Radcom RDCM stock drifted down 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.57.
- Village Farms Intl VFF stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
- BuzzFeed BZFD shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was up 9.0% on the session.
- MoneyLion ML shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47, drifting up 0.75%.
- PFSweb PFSW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.32. Shares traded down 2.7%.
- Vaxart VXRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 3.87%.
- JOANN JOAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.48%.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
- P3 Health Partners PIII shares were down 12.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.44.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock drifted down 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.
- REE Automotive REE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- Inseego INSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving up 0.48%.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.12% on the session.
- CEL-SCI CVM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
- Personalis PSNL shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
- Kronos Bio KRON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.43 and moving down 2.92%.
- Via Renewables VIA shares fell to $5.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock hit $0.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
- Dare Bioscience DARE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock traded down 0.52%.
- Instil Bio TIL shares fell to $0.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.
- Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit $0.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.55%.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.55%.
- Retractable Technologies RVP shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.86.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Reading Intl RDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.75. Shares traded down 0.36%.
- Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.45%.
- One Stop Systems OSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- HEXO HEXO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 3.08%.
- Knightscope KSCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.83%.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares were up 7.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
- Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares moved up 4.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting up 4.24%.
- CytoSorbents CTSO shares set a new yearly low of $1.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Talaris Therapeutics TALS shares moved down 0.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 0.09%.
- ReWalk Robotics RWLK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 0.16%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock set a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.
- ASP Isotopes ASPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
- Splash Beverage Group SBEV shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.90.
- OncoCyte OCX stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
- TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 0.19%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
- Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 0.84%.
- Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Palatin Techs PTN stock hit $2.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
- Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 42.64%.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Zedge ZDGE stock drifted up 4.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.
- Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday, moving down 7.24%.
- Alset AEI shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was up 19.14% on the session.
- MedAvail Holdings MDVL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Sigmatron International SGMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Journey Medical DERM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.15. Shares traded down 3.85%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares were down 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday, moving down 7.8%.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving down 2.92%.
- iSun ISUN shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares moved up 2.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting up 2.89%.
- AYRO AYRO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving up 2.84%.
- Singularity Future SGLY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday, moving up 4.58%.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.36 and moving down 1.38%.
- Boxed BOXD shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Digital Ally DGLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving up 2.5%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares moved down 2.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 2.13%.
- HyreCar HYRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 2.44%.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.39%.
- Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.13%.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 0.19%.
- Coffee Holding Co JVA stock hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.21%.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 5.47%.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 4.65%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% on the session.
- Minim MINM stock hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
- NexImmune NEXI stock drifted up 7.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
- WaveDancer WAVD shares were down 18.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
- Synaptogenix SNPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.75%.
- BIO-key Intl BKYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
- Vivopower Intl VVPR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday, moving down 15.29%.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares fell to $3.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
- Aditxt ADTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- JanOne JAN shares moved down 3.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75, drifting down 3.93%.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.14 and moving up 0.09%.
- Phio Pharma PHIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 6.19% for the day.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded down 9.28%.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.84% on the session.
- Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares were down 11.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock hit $2.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.06%.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.08%.
- Cemtrex CETX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.04%.
