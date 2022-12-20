ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2022 11:55 AM | 31 min read
On Tuesday, 298 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Panbela Therapeutics PBLA.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 8282.54% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Amazon.com AMZN stock hit $84.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Tesla TSLA shares set a new 52-week low of $144.17. The stock traded down 2.2%.
  • Blackstone BX stock hit $72.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.95%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD stock hit a new 52-week low of $106.03. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • Equity Residential EQR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $58.63 and moving down 1.28%.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM stock hit $67.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Invitation Homes INVH shares moved down 0.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.18, drifting down 0.91%.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.64, drifting up 0.02%.
  • Palantir Technologies PLTR shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS shares fell to $205.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.05%.
  • Expedia Group EXPE shares moved down 0.12% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.47, drifting down 0.12%.
  • NetApp NTAP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $58.16. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares fell to $2.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.5%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock hit $39.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $68.80.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $68.33. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • VF VFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • Coinbase Global COIN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.58. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • Hasbro HAS shares fell to $55.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.54%.
  • Brookfield Renewable BEP shares hit a yearly low of $25.35. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Ally Financial ALLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.21. Shares traded up 0.89%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.16 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Roku ROKU shares moved up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.31, drifting up 0.25%.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC shares set a new yearly low of $88.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock hit $7.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.
  • Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock hit $34.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares moved down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.98, drifting down 0.3%.
  • IAC IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $42.51 on Tuesday, moving up 0.28%.
  • AppLovin APP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.43%.
  • Lumentum Holdings LITE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Core & Main CNM shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.75.
  • Armstrong World Indus AWI shares moved down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $66.86, drifting down 1.17%.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.17 on Tuesday, moving up 1.37%.
  • iRhythm Technologies IRTC shares made a new 52-week low of $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Grupo Televisa TV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • Amedisys AMED stock set a new 52-week low of $79.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.97%.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved up 3.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74, drifting up 3.68%.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.70 and moving up 0.06%.
  • Staar Surgical STAA shares hit a yearly low of $48.07. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY stock drifted up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40.
  • Lightspeed Commerce LSPD stock drifted up 1.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.56.
  • Cedar Fair FUN stock hit $37.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Omnicell OMCL shares fell to $46.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.
  • Tricon Residential TCN shares hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Krispy Kreme DNUT stock drifted down 1.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.39.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG shares moved up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.98, drifting up 0.45%.
  • BlackRock Innovation BIGZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.69 and moving up 0.74%.
  • Cornerstone Strategic CLM shares fell to $7.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.26%.
  • Upwork UPWK stock hit a yearly low of $10.32. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO shares fell to $23.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed ETV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Twist Bioscience TWST shares set a new yearly low of $23.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Brookfield Business BBUC shares fell to $18.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.68%.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.34 and moving up 0.27%.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.82.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.76. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Everi Holdings EVRI stock hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Fate Therapeutics FATE shares set a new yearly low of $12.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.34.
  • Origin Bancorp OBNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.89. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Lemonade LMND stock hit a yearly low of $15.53. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Olo OLO shares moved up 2.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.29, drifting up 2.57%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.69 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.14%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI shares fell to $14.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.19%.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares hit a yearly low of $7.36. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.06 and moving up 0.55%.
  • Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved down 3.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.22, drifting down 3.23%.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • B&G Foods BGS stock hit $11.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.99%.
  • Green Dot GDOT shares set a new 52-week low of $15.85. The stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY shares moved down 3.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28, drifting down 3.36%.
  • Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.
  • IonQ IONQ shares made a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Matterport MTTR shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 1.58% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday, moving down 0.55%.
  • PubMatic PUBM shares fell to $12.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.25%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.33 and moving up 2.99%.
  • Editas Medicine EDIT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.28. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.29.
  • Designer Brands DBI shares were down 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.36.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.50. Shares traded up 0.76%.
  • Wallbox WBX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.39. The stock traded up 4.06%.
  • Materialise MTLS stock hit $8.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.99 and moving up 0.5%.
  • Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK shares fell to $3.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • SecureWorks SCWX shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV stock hit $0.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.9%.
  • MorphoSys MOR stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 5.15% for the day.
  • Nano X Imaging NNOX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY stock hit $2.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.66%.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock hit a yearly low of $3.71. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Microvision MVIS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.17%.
  • FuboTV FUBO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • Big Lots BIG shares moved down 1.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.58, drifting down 1.73%.
  • Solid Power SLDP shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.04%.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock hit a yearly low of $8.29. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • CS Disco LAW shares hit a yearly low of $6.30. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.81%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock set a new 52-week low of $8.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.
  • Allbirds BIRD stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Century Therapeutics IPSC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday, moving down 7.46%.
  • 2seventy bio TSVT stock hit a yearly low of $9.88. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • Canaan CAN shares moved up 3.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.09, drifting up 3.95%.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock drifted up 1.24% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.54.
  • Xperi XPER stock hit a yearly low of $8.85. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • World Acceptance WRLD stock hit $58.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.86. Shares traded down 0.62%.
  • Adicet Bio ACET shares set a new yearly low of $8.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG shares set a new yearly low of $10.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
  • Cue Health HLTH shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.35% for the day.
  • Luxfer Holdings LXFR stock set a new 52-week low of $12.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • City Office REIT CIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • ContextLogic WISH shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares hit a yearly low of $6.46. The stock was up 8282.54% on the session.
  • EVgo EVGO stock hit $4.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.88. Shares traded down 3.41%.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.65%.
  • Ocugen OCGN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock drifted up 4.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.14.
  • Workhorse Gr WKHS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.35% for the day.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock drifted down 7.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.64.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock hit $0.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.54%.
  • OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.84. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 0.9%.
  • Holley HLLY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.42% for the day.
  • GRAVITY Co GRVY stock set a new 52-week low of $36.08 on Tuesday, moving down 2.09%.
  • Vuzix VUZI shares moved down 1.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.75, drifting down 1.15%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday, moving down 2.13%.
  • Container Store Group TCS stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY shares moved down 1.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 1.72%.
  • Information Servs Gr III stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.3%.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $2.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
  • Groupon GRPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.22 and moving up 2.62%.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal ETX stock hit a yearly low of $17.74. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.2%.
  • Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock hit a yearly low of $12.16. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Alico ALCO shares hit a yearly low of $23.08. The stock was up 3.66% on the session.
  • Danimer Scientific DNMR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.59 and moving up 1.31%.
  • Great Ajax AJX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.25. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Local Bounti LOCL shares moved up 1.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.49, drifting up 1.27%.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78. The stock traded up 2.27%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Identiv INVE shares hit a yearly low of $6.76. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Conn's CONN shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.69% on the session.
  • Radcom RDCM stock drifted down 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.57.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF stock hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares set a new yearly low of $0.81 this morning. The stock was up 9.0% on the session.
  • MoneyLion ML shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47, drifting up 0.75%.
  • PFSweb PFSW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.32. Shares traded down 2.7%.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 3.87%.
  • JOANN JOAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.48%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • P3 Health Partners PIII shares were down 12.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.44.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock drifted down 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.
  • REE Automotive REE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • Inseego INSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving up 0.48%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.12% on the session.
  • CEL-SCI CVM shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
  • Personalis PSNL shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.43 and moving down 2.92%.
  • Via Renewables VIA shares fell to $5.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock hit $0.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock traded down 0.52%.
  • Instil Bio TIL shares fell to $0.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit $0.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.55%.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.55%.
  • Retractable Technologies RVP shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.86.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Reading Intl RDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.75. Shares traded down 0.36%.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 1.68%.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.45%.
  • One Stop Systems OSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • HEXO HEXO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 3.08%.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.83%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares were up 7.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Decibel Therapeutics DBTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares moved up 4.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting up 4.24%.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO shares set a new yearly low of $1.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Talaris Therapeutics TALS shares moved down 0.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09, drifting down 0.09%.
  • ReWalk Robotics RWLK shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72. The stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns ADES stock set a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.
  • ASP Isotopes ASPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares set a new yearly low of $1.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • Splash Beverage Group SBEV shares were down 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.90.
  • OncoCyte OCX stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.87. The stock traded down 0.19%.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 0.84%.
  • Biotricity BTCY shares hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • Palatin Techs PTN stock hit $2.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 42.64%.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Zedge ZDGE stock drifted up 4.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday, moving down 7.24%.
  • Alset AEI shares hit a yearly low of $0.15. The stock was up 19.14% on the session.
  • MedAvail Holdings MDVL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Sigmatron International SGMA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Journey Medical DERM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.15. Shares traded down 3.85%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares were down 3.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday, moving down 7.8%.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.72 and moving down 2.92%.
  • iSun ISUN shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.22.
  • Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares moved up 2.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting up 2.89%.
  • AYRO AYRO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday, moving up 2.84%.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday, moving up 4.58%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.36 and moving down 1.38%.
  • Boxed BOXD shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.22 and moving up 2.5%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares moved down 2.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 2.13%.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.40. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • Laser Photonics LASE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.39%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.13%.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 0.19%.
  • Coffee Holding Co JVA stock hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.21%.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.50. Shares traded down 5.47%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82. The stock traded down 4.65%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% on the session.
  • Minim MINM stock hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
  • NexImmune NEXI stock drifted up 7.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares were down 18.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Synaptogenix SNPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.75%.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
  • Vivopower Intl VVPR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday, moving down 15.29%.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares fell to $3.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.88%.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares made a new 52-week low of $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • JanOne JAN shares moved down 3.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75, drifting down 3.93%.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.14 and moving up 0.09%.
  • Phio Pharma PHIO shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 6.19% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares set a new 52-week low of $2.30. The stock traded down 9.28%.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 6.84% on the session.
  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH shares were down 11.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.61.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock hit $2.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.04%.

