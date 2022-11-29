10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/02/22 $182.50 $93.5K 8.4K 40.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $105.00 $48.8K 33.9K 9.2K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/02/22 $82.00 $57.9K 5.5K 6.0K QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $12.50 $62.0K 175 1.2K TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $46.4K 3.1K 842 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $146.9K 330 307 MPAA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $15.00 $110.4K 0 300 MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $155.00 $28.0K 1.1K 300 TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $8.00 $28.5K 0 300 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $64.2K 10.0K 231

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 8446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1083 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 33965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 2, 2022. Parties traded 672 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 5544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 3177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.9K, with a price of $2578.0 per contract. There were 330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MPAA MPAA, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR MAR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL TAL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 171 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 416 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $428.0 per contract. There were 10011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

