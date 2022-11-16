Nike Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,474,740 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $701,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $110.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $92.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $469.5K 832 300 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $175.7K 1.0K 163 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $174.9K 2.9K 100 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $132.8K 8.6K 250 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $110.00 $105.7K 726 240

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,297,333, the price of NKE is down -1.08% at $105.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.