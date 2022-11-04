Snowflake Unusual Options Activity For November 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 78 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 67 are puts, for a total amount of $4,143,015 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $532,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $380.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 634.15 with a total volume of 14,126.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $219.8K 738 113 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $152.0K 738 134 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $102.0K 3.1K 254 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $91.2K 738 72 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $90.8K 738 60

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $219.8K 738 113 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $152.0K 738 134 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $102.0K 3.1K 254 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $91.2K 738 72 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $90.8K 738 60

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,650,020, the price of SNOW is down -11.67% at $132.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.