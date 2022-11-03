ñol

Looking At Atlassian's Recent Unusual Options Activity

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Looking At Atlassian's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian.

Looking at options history for Atlassian TEAM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $454,506 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $535,041.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Atlassian over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Atlassian's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Atlassian's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Atlassian Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $189.0K 200 72
TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $131.7K 813 80
TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $177.50 $100.0K 22 102
TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $79.8K 191 111
TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/11/22 $190.00 $73.4K 69 420

Where Is Atlassian Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,069,196, the price of TEAM is up 2.14% at $176.09.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Atlassian:

  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $220.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $320.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Atlassian, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Atlassian, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

