What Are Whales Doing With Southwestern Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Southwestern Energy.

Looking at options history for Southwestern Energy SWN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,882,720 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $227,438.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $10.0 for Southwestern Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Southwestern Energy options trades today is 4115.5 with a total volume of 30,353.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Southwestern Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Southwestern Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $1.5M 3.7K 5.0K SWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $167.4K 2.0K 356 SWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $92.5K 2.0K 0 SWN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $9.00 $48.0K 0 0 SWN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $7.00 $36.1K 10.5K 683

Where Is Southwestern Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,468,712, the price of SWN is up 3.19% at $6.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Southwestern Energy:

Truist Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $11

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Southwestern Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

