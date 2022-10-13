This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,363,045 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $66,324.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $202.5 to $480.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $202.5 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $410.00 $1.9M 1.6K 100 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $330.00 $172.2K 1.7K 143 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $480.00 $53.2K 17 5 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $202.50 $43.5K 21 36 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $215.00 $35.6K 892 44

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,341,169, the price of NFLX is down -3.48% at $213.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $283

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.