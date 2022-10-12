Blackstone Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $208,879 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $282,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $145.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $65.0K 1.5K 40 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $60.5K 216 0 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $56.9K 125 50 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $44.0K 880 115 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $92.50 $36.6K 376 99

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,183,316, the price of BX is up 3.04% at $85.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.