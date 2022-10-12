9 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $3.00 $140.0K 4.0K 10.2K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $38.00 $30.8K 129 2.2K UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $172.4K 111 529 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $34.7K 3.3K 417 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.50 $32.0K 37 205 EMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $62.4K 27 171 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $93.0K 7.5K 144 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $30.0K 1.0K 80 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $25.8K 193 15

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NKLA NKLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 4055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10294 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL UAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on March 17, 2023. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $718.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 828 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.4K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT LYFT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 828 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR EMR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 464 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.4K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL DAL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR CAR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.