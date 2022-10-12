10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $215.00 $82.7K 8.7K 52.7K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $85.00 $820.0K 2.5K 4.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $90.5K 37.5K 3.8K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $160.00 $334.2K 620 1.1K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $87.5K 9.6K 785 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $240.00 $26.1K 1.3K 674 DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $305.00 $30.0K 26 487 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $218.2K 14 461 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $580.00 $442.0K 4 200 FNKO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $28.0K 326 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 8753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52763 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on March 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $820.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 2527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1811 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 37563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.2K, with a price of $4708.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 9682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DG DG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ DPZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 618 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.2K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 464 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $442.0K, with a price of $2210.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FNKO FNKO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.