10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $79.5K 61.3K 15.1K MNTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $8.00 $150.0K 10.9K 15.0K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $58.00 $57.0K 5.3K 6.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $235.00 $25.2K 5.0K 3.3K DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $80.7K 4.6K 2.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $116.00 $26.0K 1.3K 2.1K ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $260.00 $134.1K 111 1.9K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $39.00 $51.0K 795 1.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $27.50 $92.5K 3.0K 1.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $59.00 $26.4K 1.9K 1.0K

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 61358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MNTV MNTV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 7500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 10908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 5358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 5044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 138 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 4637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $372.0 per contract. There were 1392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE ADBE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on April 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.1K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1339 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 464 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 1974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

