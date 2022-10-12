Qualcomm Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $4,201,469 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $4,687,864.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $195.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $4.5M 10.1K 5.0K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $332.9K 113 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $302.5K 59 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $274.2K 2.6K 141 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $214.7K 2.6K 775

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $110.00 $4.5M 10.1K 5.0K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $332.9K 113 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $125.00 $302.5K 59 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $274.2K 2.6K 141 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $214.7K 2.6K 775

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,333,730, the price of QCOM is down -0.48% at $109.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.