Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 838 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs And Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
- Happiness Development Gro HAPP saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 1658.84% to hit its new 52-week low.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Microsoft MSFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $224.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $62.63. Shares traded down 6.78%.
- JPMorgan Chase JPM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $102.41 and moving down 1.78%.
- NVIDIA NVDA shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $112.83.
- Bank of America BAC shares set a new 52-week low of $29.57. The stock traded down 2.79%.
- Broadcom AVGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $428.08. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Cisco Systems CSCO shares fell to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.
- ASML Holding ASML shares fell to $402.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.27.
- Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $139.52. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Comcast CMCSA shares set a new yearly low of $28.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Qualcomm QCOM shares made a new 52-week low of $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
- Intel INTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
- HSBC Holdings HSBC shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.32, drifting down 0.81%.
- S&P Global SPGI shares hit a yearly low of $293.11. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- Diageo DEO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $162.63.
- Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock set a new 52-week low of $56.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.3%.
- Prologis PLD shares made a new 52-week low of $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Citigroup C shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.53.
- Estee Lauder Cos EL shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $210.77.
- ServiceNow NOW shares moved down 2.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $367.38, drifting down 2.32%.
- Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock drifted down 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $183.53.
- Applied Materials AMAT shares moved down 3.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.25, drifting down 3.04%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.59, drifting down 2.1%.
- Becton, Dickinson BDX shares fell to $217.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%.
- Crown Castle CCI shares fell to $129.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
- CSX CSX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.35 and moving down 0.21%.
- Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted down 1.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.93.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit $46.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.94%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.33. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- Dominion Energy D stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.90. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Edwards Lifesciences EW stock set a new 52-week low of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving down 0.91%.
- Equinix EQIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $512.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
- Lam Research LRCX stock hit $335.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.
- Fidelity National Info FIS stock set a new 52-week low of $73.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%.
- Moody's MCO stock hit $238.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
- Ecolab ECL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.19. Shares traded down 0.11%.
- KLA KLAC stock set a new 52-week low of $281.20 on Tuesday, moving down 5.12%.
- Paychex PAYX stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.29.
- BCE BCE shares made a new 52-week low of $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Realty Income O shares moved up 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.11, drifting up 1.11%.
- Shopify SHOP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.95.
- Marvell Tech MRVL shares made a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
- Block SQ shares hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- IQVIA Hldgs IQV stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.32. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
- Yum Brands YUM shares moved down 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $105.58, drifting down 1.65%.
- Manulife Financial MFC shares set a new yearly low of $15.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
- TELUS TU shares set a new 52-week low of $19.45. The stock traded down 0.13%.
- Welltower OP WELL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.52 and moving up 0.44%.
- Datadog DDOG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $80.45. Shares traded down 1.88%.
- Digital Realty Trust DLR stock hit $88.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.
- Barclays BCS stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
- AvalonBay Communities AVB shares set a new yearly low of $170.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Equity Residential EQR stock hit a yearly low of $61.76. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- T. Rowe Price Gr TROW stock hit $102.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
- Tyson Foods TSN shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.43.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM shares set a new yearly low of $70.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Lucid Gr LCID stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.20. The stock was up 3.49% on the session.
- DTE Energy DTE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $105.47 and moving up 0.13%.
- Equifax EFX stock hit $163.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%.
- Invitation Homes INVH shares made a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Rogers Communications RCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $37.09. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Laboratory Corp LH stock hit a yearly low of $201.78. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- Telefonica TEF shares fell to $3.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
- PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares moved down 2.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $238.84, drifting down 2.29%.
- Northern Trust NTRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $83.88 and moving down 0.45%.
- DoorDash DASH shares were down 6.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.77.
- Align Tech ALGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $202.06. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- CMS Energy CMS shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.89.
- Spotify Technology SPOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.51 and moving down 3.57%.
- Teledyne Technologies TDY shares fell to $330.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
- Sun Communities SUI shares made a new 52-week low of $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock drifted down 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11.
- Avangrid AGR stock drifted down 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.83.
- KeyCorp KEY stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.
- Ventas VTR shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.86.
- Icon ICLR shares set a new yearly low of $178.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Magna International MGA shares set a new 52-week low of $46.75. The stock traded up 0.34%.
- Paramount Global PARAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
- United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Avantor AVTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.52 and moving down 0.45%.
- Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.22%.
- Cooper Companies COO stock hit $254.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.28 and moving down 1.48%.
- UDR UDR shares fell to $37.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.
- MongoDB MDB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $171.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares set a new yearly low of $46.96 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Camden Prop Trust CPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $111.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock traded up 1.92%.
- Teradyne TER shares fell to $73.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.
- Splunk SPLK shares set a new 52-week low of $69.89. The stock traded down 1.23%.
- International Paper IP shares set a new 52-week low of $30.69. The stock traded up 0.46%.
- Entegris ENTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.59 and moving down 4.13%.
- Warner Music Group WMG shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props ELS shares set a new 52-week low of $59.53. The stock traded up 1.0%.
- Boston Properties BXP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
- American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares set a new yearly low of $31.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares hit a yearly low of $51.34. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.37 and moving down 1.41%.
- Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.65. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Franklin Resources BEN stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
- ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock hit $4.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.9%.
- Carlyle Group CG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
- DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
- Comerica CMA shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.66.
- Teleflex TFX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $186.52 and moving up 0.04%.
- CubeSmart CUBE shares made a new 52-week low of $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- F5 FFIV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.03. Shares traded down 1.7%.
- Carnival CCL stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11.
- Korea Electric Power KEP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.
- Okta OKTA shares set a new yearly low of $49.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- Qorvo QRVO shares hit a yearly low of $78.02. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new yearly low of $28.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $30.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Aegon AEG stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday, moving down 4.77%.
- SK Telecom Co SKM shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.25%.
- Carnival CUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.43 and moving up 1.06%.
- R1 RCM RCM shares fell to $17.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
- Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares made a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $43.37. Shares traded down 0.84%.
- Roku ROKU stock drifted down 3.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.76.
- Lumen Technologies LUMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%.
- National Retail Props NNN shares set a new yearly low of $38.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Western Alliance WAL stock set a new 52-week low of $62.93 on Tuesday, moving down 1.14%.
- Open Text OTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
- AppLovin APP shares made a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
- SEI Investments SEIC shares hit a yearly low of $48.34. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Americold Realty Trust COLD stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%.
- AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- Dolby Laboratories DLB shares fell to $63.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
- AptarGroup ATR shares moved up 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $93.30, drifting up 0.27%.
- Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Organon OGN shares fell to $23.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.34%.
- Ciena CIEN shares set a new 52-week low of $38.51. The stock traded down 0.93%.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.40. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- First Industrial Realty FR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.07. The stock traded down 0.3%.
- Qualtrics International XM stock drifted down 2.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.57. The stock traded down 0.04%.
- Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares moved up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.54, drifting up 0.89%.
- Credit Acceptance CACC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $421.64 and moving down 0.39%.
- Envista Holdings NVST shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
- Popular BPOP shares set a new yearly low of $70.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable BEPC stock set a new 52-week low of $30.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.81%.
- PLDT PHI shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.02.
- MKS Instruments MKSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.46%.
- The Western Union WU shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
- On Holding ONON shares hit a yearly low of $15.44. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Guidewire Software GWRE stock hit a yearly low of $58.50. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
- MasTec MTZ stock hit a yearly low of $62.36. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Exelixis EXEL shares moved up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting up 1.64%.
- Stag Industrial STAG shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.57.
- Spirit Realty Cap SRC shares set a new yearly low of $34.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $45.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%.
- IAC IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $51.33 on Tuesday, moving down 5.48%.
- Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.
- SoFi Technologies SOFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.77 and moving up 0.4%.
- Cable One CABO stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $775.40.
- Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares hit a yearly low of $23.98. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Vornado Realty VNO stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.74. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
- Lyft LYFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.5%.
- Teladoc Health TDOC stock drifted up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.90.
- New York Community NYCB stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Element Solutions ESI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.11%.
- Five9 FIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.19%.
- Premier PINC stock hit a yearly low of $32.87. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
- Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new yearly low of $50.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Nuvei NVEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
- Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares hit a yearly low of $87.83. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Portland Gen Electric POR shares made a new 52-week low of $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
- Endava DAVA stock drifted down 4.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.19.
- Synaptics SYNA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.
- Power Integrations POWI stock drifted down 2.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.80.
- Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $41.62. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.51. Shares traded up 0.41%.
- QuantumScape QS stock drifted up 2.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.72.
- DNP Select Income Fund DNP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Omnicell OMCL shares hit a yearly low of $77.20. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- ICU Medical ICUI stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Tenable Holdings TENB shares made a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG shares set a new 52-week low of $17.67. The stock traded down 0.93%.
- Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 4.34% for the day.
- AllianceBernstein Holding AB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
- Janus Henderson Gr JHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.65. Shares traded down 2.83%.
- RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $32.84. The stock traded down 2.18%.
- Wayfair W stock hit $28.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.68%.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $54.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
- Atlantica Sustainable AY stock hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Azenta AZTA shares set a new yearly low of $38.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Douglas Emmett DEI shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.12.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.
- Evotec EVO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.01%.
- Appian APPN shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock drifted up 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.98.
- Cohen & Steers CNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.52. Shares traded down 3.98%.
- Galapagos GLPG stock hit $41.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.87%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.61. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Varonis Systems VRNS shares set a new yearly low of $22.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit $36.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.24%.
- Pegasystems PEGA stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 3.27%.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%.
- Enovis ENOV shares fell to $44.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
- Nomad Foods NOMD shares fell to $13.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.37%.
- Hannon Armstrong HASI shares made a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- Envestnet ENV stock hit a yearly low of $42.52. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
- Altice USA ATUS shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares set a new yearly low of $46.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
- LivaNova LIVN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.82 and moving down 9.71%.
- Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $74.29 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
- Sprinklr CXM shares made a new 52-week low of $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares set a new 52-week low of $39.06. The stock traded up 0.1%.
- Hamilton Lane HLNE shares made a new 52-week low of $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Surgery Partners SGRY shares set a new yearly low of $23.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
- Verint Systems VRNT stock hit $32.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%.
- Nova NVMI shares hit a yearly low of $73.77. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- NuVasive NUVA shares made a new 52-week low of $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY shares hit a yearly low of $36.60. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Ambarella AMBA stock hit $53.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.83%.
- Fisker FSR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.79%.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU shares moved down 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.28, drifting down 2.23%.
- DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $12.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.
- JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new yearly low of $42.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%.
- Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $17.30. The stock traded up 3.57%.
- ESAB ESAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.12. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.17.
- Sotera Health SHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 3.3%.
- PagerDuty PD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.60. Shares traded down 3.33%.
- Four Corners Property FCPT stock hit $22.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%.
- IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- Shutterstock SSTK shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.33.
- Artisan Partners Asset APAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.05. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
- Owens & Minor OMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
- Upwork UPWK shares set a new yearly low of $12.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Reaves Utility Income UTG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- Q2 Holdings QTWO shares fell to $30.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.
- Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.00 and moving up 0.81%.
- WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.29. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income GDV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
- Semtech SMTC stock hit $26.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.77%.
- Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit a yearly low of $54.50. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- CarGurus CARG shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
- SiTime SITM stock set a new 52-week low of $76.51 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Revolve Gr RVLV stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.76. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a yearly low of $20.98. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares moved down 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 0.57%.
- Safehold SAFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.95%.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock set a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%.
- Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded up 0.85%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Tuesday, moving up 3.06%.
- Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.
- Sandstorm Gold SAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.63%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares hit a yearly low of $16.14. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Angi ANGI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.29%.
- HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.
- BlackRock Science BSTZ stock hit a yearly low of $17.07. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
- BlackRock ESG ECAT shares fell to $12.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded up 1.07%.
- Paramount Group PGRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.
- Nevro NVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Nikola NKLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- Chimera Investment CIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock was up 7.34% on the session.
- PRA Group PRAA stock hit a yearly low of $31.72. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.
- Wolverine World Wide WWW stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.98. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares fell to $9.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares moved down 4.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 4.13%.
- OSI Systems OSIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.80. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.47.
- P10 PX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving down 3.25%.
- Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock drifted down 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.
- Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit a yearly low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
- Danaos DAC shares set a new 52-week low of $52.73. The stock traded up 0.41%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl ETG shares made a new 52-week low of $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Two Harbors Investment TWO shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session.
- Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.89 and moving down 1.78%.
- Knowles KN shares hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- PennyMac Mortgage PMT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded up 4.09%.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.
- Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $39.81 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.
- Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $6.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
- Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
- Matterport MTTR shares moved down 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 0.84%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock drifted up 1.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32.
- Infinera INFN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday, moving down 6.0%.
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%.
- Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares fell to $2.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
- Camtek CAMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.57. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.98%.
- Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.16. Shares traded down 1.48%.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.61.
- Fastly FSLY stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- BlackRock Science BST stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $28.85. Shares traded down 1.31%.
- Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- AMC Entertainment APE stock drifted down 5.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
- Open Lending LPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.64.
- Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock drifted up 0.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.61.
- Barings BDC BBDC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.11%.
- Rackspace Tech RXT shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Solid Power SLDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.
- AZZ AZZ shares made a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.01% for the day.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- Heska HSKA stock hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Imax IMAX shares set a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock traded down 1.36%.
- Clover Health Investments CLOV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- iStar STAR shares moved up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.30, drifting up 2.01%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 0.28%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock drifted up 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.
- Neuberger Berman Next NBXG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.05 and moving down 1.28%.
- Bright Health Gr BHG stock drifted up 24.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.
- Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares set a new yearly low of $128.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Kearny Financial KRNY shares fell to $10.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.
- LivePerson LPSN shares fell to $8.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $30.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
- Standard Lithium SLI shares fell to $3.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 0.71%.
- SecureWorks SCWX stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.27. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- Office Props IT OPI stock drifted up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
- Gladstone Land LAND stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- John Hancock Finl Opps BTO shares made a new 52-week low of $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Cerence CRNC stock hit $14.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30.
- Eventbrite EB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
- Luther Burbank LBC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 0.78%.
- CEVA CEVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was up 9.42% on the session.
- Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.17%.
- CS Disco LAW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
- Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.27. The stock traded down 4.82%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.
- Forestar Group FOR shares set a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock traded down 0.58%.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
- NOVONIX NVX shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
- AngioDynamics ANGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.43. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.93 and moving up 0.3%.
- Lilium LILM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded up 1.4%.
- Hingham Institution HIFS stock hit $248.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
- Domo DOMO shares hit a yearly low of $14.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Distribution Solutions DSGR shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.80.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Dynex Cap DX shares moved up 4.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting up 4.76%.
- Redfin RDFN stock hit $4.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.
- NanoString Technologies NSTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.61%.
- Gevo GEVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.59%.
- INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock set a new 52-week low of $49.13 on Tuesday, moving down 1.11%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock traded down 3.11%.
- Faro Technologies FARO stock set a new 52-week low of $25.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
- System1 SST shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.44%.
- Youdao DAO shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
- TH International THCH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday, moving down 6.41%.
- Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
- Tekla World Healthcare THW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.76. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Inogen INGN stock hit $20.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
- Global Medical REIT GMRE stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Tuesday, moving down 1.49%.
- Yalla Group YALA shares fell to $3.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- ACM Research ACMR shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.38% for the day.
- Capital Southwest CSWC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Tuesday, moving down 1.04%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Similarweb SMWB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock traded down 1.17%.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
- Arrival ARVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.53%.
- NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.42 and moving up 0.51%.
- PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.54 and moving down 0.14%.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving up 0.56%.
- Farmers National Banc FMNB shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.42.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded up 1.2%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- 2U TWOU stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- Whitestone REIT WSR shares set a new yearly low of $8.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded up 1.61%.
- Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
- Skillz SKLZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.2%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares set a new 52-week low of $10.76. The stock traded down 0.37%.
- trivago TRVG shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Gladstone Inv GAIN shares fell to $11.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
- City Office REIT CIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.06. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Arlo Technologies ARLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
- America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.67. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
- Canoo GOEV shares moved down 0.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 0.36%.
- Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $22.84. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit $18.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
- Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.02%.
- Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.17%.
- Ocugen OCGN shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting up 3.42%.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%.
- Codexis CDXS shares set a new yearly low of $5.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
- 8x8 EGHT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded up 3.81%.
- iRadimed IRMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.62. Shares traded down 0.88%.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit $4.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.17%.
- Southern First Bancshares SFST shares hit a yearly low of $41.44. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- OneSpan OSPN shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares fell to $5.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.95%.
- Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY stock drifted up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.64.
- MVB Financial MVBF shares moved down 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 0.99%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- CTO Realty Growth CTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.36 and moving up 1.07%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving up 0.95%.
- Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Baozun BZUN stock drifted down 3.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.22.
- Sarcos Technology STRC shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.94. Shares traded down 4.86%.
- Global Business Travel GBTG shares moved down 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 3.87%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- LexinFintech Holdings LX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday, moving down 4.17%.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $14.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.16%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 2.01%.
- Sify Technologies SIFY shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
- I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.33. Shares traded down 2.27%.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares fell to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
- Aarons AAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.43%.
- Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Tuesday, moving down 4.43%.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.98.
- First Internet INBK stock hit a yearly low of $29.25. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
- Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Sight Sciences SGHT shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48.
- Rite Aid RAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.
- Cipher Mining CIFR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
- LumiraDx LMDX shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 5.57%.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
- Global Water Resources GWRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.77 and moving down 0.71%.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
- Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50, drifting down 0.72%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.33 and moving down 5.45%.
- Absci ABSI stock drifted down 3.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.48. Shares traded down 5.03%.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $132.36. Shares traded down 0.89%.
- Blue Bird BLBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.53 and moving down 5.43%.
- Danimer Scientific DNMR stock drifted down 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.
- Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Celularity CELU shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.11% on the session.
- Groupon GRPN shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.49.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.92. Shares traded down 2.69%.
- Vaxart VXRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving up 3.02%.
- BayCom BCML shares set a new 52-week low of $17.52. The stock traded up 0.45%.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $3.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.08%.
- eGain EGAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 1.08%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
- Affimed AFMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
- EHang Holdings EH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.77%.
- Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.51.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares moved up 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting up 0.8%.
- Cohen & Steers Real RLTY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- Virtus Convertible NCZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.
- EverQuote EVER shares made a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
- ZimVie ZIMV stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.
- Benefitfocus BNFT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.16%.
- Gannett Co GCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%.
- Western Asset Inflation WIA shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Cognyte Software CGNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 6.3%.
- Atomera ATOM shares fell to $8.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%.
- Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Bitfarms BITF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- AXT AXTI shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.43, drifting down 1.84%.
- Landsea Homes LSEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.53%.
- Arteris AIP shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Faraday Future FFIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.13%.
- Portman Ridge Finance PTMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
- Sono Group SEV stock hit $2.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.33%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
- Volta VLTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- AppHarvest APPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.49%.
- Tortoise Essential Assets TEAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 1.49%.
- Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares fell to $18.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock drifted down 2.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
- Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Gabelli Healthcare GRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were up 5.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.2%.
- ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
- Backblaze BLZE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 0.91%.
- Blackrock Muniyield MPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.
- Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%.
- Rocky Brands RCKY shares moved up 0.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.24, drifting up 0.76%.
- Ouster OUST shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock drifted down 0.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42.
- Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock drifted down 1.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21.
- Cleanspark CLSK stock hit $2.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.78%.
- Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
- Vor Biopharma VOR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
- Astra Space ASTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.02%.
- Euroseas ESEA shares made a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
- CalAmp CAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday, moving down 5.57%.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.
- Voya Global Advantage IGA stock drifted up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.39%.
- USD Partners USDP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
- comScore SCOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.
- Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.68. Shares traded down 1.03%.
- Perpetua Resources PPTA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock was up 8.84% for the day.
- The RealReal REAL stock hit $1.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
- Icosavax ICVX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
- Bright Green BGXX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 7.99% for the day.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 8.68%.
- Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving up 0.45%.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.07%.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- American Superconductor AMSC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.
- Consumer Pf Servs CPSS stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- BGSF BGSF shares hit a yearly low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 1.13%.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 8.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.
- Clipper Realty CLPR shares hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
- MFS Government Markets MGF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%.
- Momentus MNTS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.
- MediciNova MNOV stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.
- Verastem VSTM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 4.64%.
- Kopin KOPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Clene CLNN shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.
- eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.10 and moving up 8.57%.
- Mynaric MYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.71% for the day.
- Telesat TSAT shares set a new yearly low of $6.99 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
- Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.
- Virtus Global VGI stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock drifted down 5.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44.
- Katapult Holdings KPLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
- NeuroPace NPCE stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
- Modiv MDV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 13.36%.
- Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.88%.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded down 1.68%.
- Fathom Holdings FTHM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.28 and moving down 4.22%.
- Nano Labs NA shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Profound Medical PROF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.43%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 1.25%.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock drifted up 3.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
- Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
- So-Young Intl SY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 4.54%.
- Anghami ANGH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 4.21%.
- Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.
- Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
- Boxed BOXD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.
- Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
- RF Industries RFIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.16 and moving down 4.97%.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 1.75%.
- Gaia GAIA stock drifted up 3.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.
- Nautilus NLS shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 2.76%.
- Hempacco HPCO shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.
- Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 3.61%.
- Audacy AUD stock drifted down 4.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30.
- Singularity Future SGLY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 1.86%.
- Arcimoto FUV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.03%.
- Flora Growth FLGC stock drifted down 8.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
- Renalytix RNLX shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 8.53% on the session.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit $3.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.
- AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.5%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 21.68% for the day.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.05. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Iridex IRIX stock hit $2.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.52%.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
- IMV IMV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday, moving down 3.51%.
- SPI Energy SPI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 2.31%.
- Conformis CFMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- Franklin Wireless FKWL shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.62%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved down 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.27%.
- BeyondSpring BYSI stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 10.21% for the day.
- Athenex ATNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 5.76%.
- Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 2.64%.
- Cyngn CYN shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.53%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
- Evogene EVGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
- CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 6.11%.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 1.45%.
- CLPS CLPS shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Centogene CNTG stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.51%.
- Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.81%.
- Lizhi LIZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
- VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
- Stran & Co STRN stock drifted down 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.
- United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock traded down 6.64%.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
- Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
- Novan NOVN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%.
- Data I/O DAIO shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 7.07%.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- iBio IBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.55. Shares traded down 15.98%.
- Aptinyx APTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock hit a yearly low of $1.89. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
- ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares fell to $0.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.74%.
- India Globalization Cap IGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares were up 1035.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.
- AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 2.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.
- Wilhelmina International WHLM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.80. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares were down 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.
- Applied Genetic Techs AGTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- NeuroMetrix NURO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 15.14% on the session.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday, moving down 12.61%.
- Dixie Gr DXYN shares moved down 2.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 2.09%.
- Vivopower Intl VVPR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.01%.
- EBET EBET stock drifted down 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- Qutoutiao QTT shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.16% for the day.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.33%.
- Arcadia Biosciences RKDA stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.
- OpGen OPGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.
- Generation Income GIPR shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Helbiz HLBZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.04% for the day.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 15.38%.
- Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
- InspireMD NSPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.
- OceanPal OP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Winc WBEV shares moved down 6.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.89%.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.98%.
- Netcapital NCPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Bruush Oral Care BRSH stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%.
- Akanda AKAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
- AppTech Payments APCX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 9.62%.
- Schmitt Industries SMIT shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was up 7.64% on the session.
- SeqLL SQL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday, moving down 8.56%.
- Calyxt CLXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 4.78%.
- JanOne JAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
- Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit $1.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved down 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 4.42%.
- Cemtrex CETX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 4.06%.
- Cosmos Holdings COSM stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 7.98% for the day.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
- SenesTech SNES shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.71%.
- Mobilicom MOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 6.6%.
