ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 12:47 PM | 83 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 838 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs And Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB.
  • Happiness Development Gro HAPP saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 1658.84% to hit its new 52-week low.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Microsoft MSFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $224.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $62.63. Shares traded down 6.78%.
  • JPMorgan Chase JPM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $102.41 and moving down 1.78%.
  • NVIDIA NVDA shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $112.83.
  • Bank of America BAC shares set a new 52-week low of $29.57. The stock traded down 2.79%.
  • Broadcom AVGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $428.08. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • Cisco Systems CSCO shares fell to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.
  • ASML Holding ASML shares fell to $402.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.27.
  • Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $139.52. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Comcast CMCSA shares set a new yearly low of $28.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Qualcomm QCOM shares made a new 52-week low of $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
  • Intel INTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
  • HSBC Holdings HSBC shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.32, drifting down 0.81%.
  • S&P Global SPGI shares hit a yearly low of $293.11. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Diageo DEO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $162.63.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock set a new 52-week low of $56.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.3%.
  • Prologis PLD shares made a new 52-week low of $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Citigroup C shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.53.
  • Estee Lauder Cos EL shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $210.77.
  • ServiceNow NOW shares moved down 2.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $367.38, drifting down 2.32%.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock drifted down 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $183.53.
  • Applied Materials AMAT shares moved down 3.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.25, drifting down 3.04%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.59, drifting down 2.1%.
  • Becton, Dickinson BDX shares fell to $217.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%.
  • Crown Castle CCI shares fell to $129.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
  • CSX CSX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.35 and moving down 0.21%.
  • Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted down 1.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.93.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit $46.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.94%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.33. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Dominion Energy D stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.90. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Edwards Lifesciences EW stock set a new 52-week low of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving down 0.91%.
  • Equinix EQIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $512.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
  • Lam Research LRCX stock hit $335.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS stock set a new 52-week low of $73.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%.
  • Moody's MCO stock hit $238.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Ecolab ECL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.19. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • KLA KLAC stock set a new 52-week low of $281.20 on Tuesday, moving down 5.12%.
  • Paychex PAYX stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.29.
  • BCE BCE shares made a new 52-week low of $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Realty Income O shares moved up 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.11, drifting up 1.11%.
  • Shopify SHOP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.95.
  • Marvell Tech MRVL shares made a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
  • Block SQ shares hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.32. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • Yum Brands YUM shares moved down 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $105.58, drifting down 1.65%.
  • Manulife Financial MFC shares set a new yearly low of $15.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • TELUS TU shares set a new 52-week low of $19.45. The stock traded down 0.13%.
  • Welltower OP WELL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.52 and moving up 0.44%.
  • Datadog DDOG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $80.45. Shares traded down 1.88%.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock hit $88.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Barclays BCS stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
  • AvalonBay Communities AVB shares set a new yearly low of $170.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Equity Residential EQR stock hit a yearly low of $61.76. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr TROW stock hit $102.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.
  • Tyson Foods TSN shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.43.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM shares set a new yearly low of $70.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Lucid Gr LCID stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.20. The stock was up 3.49% on the session.
  • DTE Energy DTE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $105.47 and moving up 0.13%.
  • Equifax EFX stock hit $163.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%.
  • Invitation Homes INVH shares made a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Rogers Communications RCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $37.09. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • Laboratory Corp LH stock hit a yearly low of $201.78. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Telefonica TEF shares fell to $3.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.
  • PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares moved down 2.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $238.84, drifting down 2.29%.
  • Northern Trust NTRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $83.88 and moving down 0.45%.
  • DoorDash DASH shares were down 6.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.77.
  • Align Tech ALGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $202.06. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • CMS Energy CMS shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.89.
  • Spotify Technology SPOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.51 and moving down 3.57%.
  • Teledyne Technologies TDY shares fell to $330.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.
  • Sun Communities SUI shares made a new 52-week low of $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock drifted down 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11.
  • Avangrid AGR stock drifted down 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.83.
  • KeyCorp KEY stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.
  • Ventas VTR shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.86.
  • Icon ICLR shares set a new yearly low of $178.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Magna International MGA shares set a new 52-week low of $46.75. The stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
  • United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • Avantor AVTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.52 and moving down 0.45%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.22%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock hit $254.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.28 and moving down 1.48%.
  • UDR UDR shares fell to $37.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.
  • MongoDB MDB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $171.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares set a new yearly low of $46.96 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Camden Prop Trust CPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $111.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock traded up 1.92%.
  • Teradyne TER shares fell to $73.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.
  • Splunk SPLK shares set a new 52-week low of $69.89. The stock traded down 1.23%.
  • International Paper IP shares set a new 52-week low of $30.69. The stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Entegris ENTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.59 and moving down 4.13%.
  • Warner Music Group WMG shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props ELS shares set a new 52-week low of $59.53. The stock traded up 1.0%.
  • Boston Properties BXP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares set a new yearly low of $31.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares hit a yearly low of $51.34. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.37 and moving down 1.41%.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.65. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Franklin Resources BEN stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock hit $4.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.9%.
  • Carlyle Group CG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
  • Comerica CMA shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.66.
  • Teleflex TFX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $186.52 and moving up 0.04%.
  • CubeSmart CUBE shares made a new 52-week low of $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • F5 FFIV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.03. Shares traded down 1.7%.
  • Carnival CCL stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11.
  • Korea Electric Power KEP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.
  • Okta OKTA shares set a new yearly low of $49.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Qorvo QRVO shares hit a yearly low of $78.02. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new yearly low of $28.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $30.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Aegon AEG stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday, moving down 4.77%.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.25%.
  • Carnival CUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.43 and moving up 1.06%.
  • R1 RCM RCM shares fell to $17.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares made a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $43.37. Shares traded down 0.84%.
  • Roku ROKU stock drifted down 3.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.76.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%.
  • National Retail Props NNN shares set a new yearly low of $38.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Western Alliance WAL stock set a new 52-week low of $62.93 on Tuesday, moving down 1.14%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
  • AppLovin APP shares made a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
  • SEI Investments SEIC shares hit a yearly low of $48.34. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Americold Realty Trust COLD stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Dolby Laboratories DLB shares fell to $63.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
  • AptarGroup ATR shares moved up 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $93.30, drifting up 0.27%.
  • Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Organon OGN shares fell to $23.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.34%.
  • Ciena CIEN shares set a new 52-week low of $38.51. The stock traded down 0.93%.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.40. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • First Industrial Realty FR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.07. The stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock drifted down 2.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.57. The stock traded down 0.04%.
  • Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares moved up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.54, drifting up 0.89%.
  • Credit Acceptance CACC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $421.64 and moving down 0.39%.
  • Envista Holdings NVST shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Popular BPOP shares set a new yearly low of $70.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable BEPC stock set a new 52-week low of $30.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.81%.
  • PLDT PHI shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.02.
  • MKS Instruments MKSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.46%.
  • The Western Union WU shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • On Holding ONON shares hit a yearly low of $15.44. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Guidewire Software GWRE stock hit a yearly low of $58.50. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • MasTec MTZ stock hit a yearly low of $62.36. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Exelixis EXEL shares moved up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting up 1.64%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.57.
  • Spirit Realty Cap SRC shares set a new yearly low of $34.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.
  • Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $45.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%.
  • IAC IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $51.33 on Tuesday, moving down 5.48%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.
  • SoFi Technologies SOFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.77 and moving up 0.4%.
  • Cable One CABO stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $775.40.
  • Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares hit a yearly low of $23.98. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Vornado Realty VNO stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.74. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Lyft LYFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.5%.
  • Teladoc Health TDOC stock drifted up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.90.
  • New York Community NYCB stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Element Solutions ESI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.11%.
  • Five9 FIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.19%.
  • Premier PINC stock hit a yearly low of $32.87. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new yearly low of $50.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Nuvei NVEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
  • Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares hit a yearly low of $87.83. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Portland Gen Electric POR shares made a new 52-week low of $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
  • Endava DAVA stock drifted down 4.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.19.
  • Synaptics SYNA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.
  • Power Integrations POWI stock drifted down 2.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.80.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $41.62. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.51. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • QuantumScape QS stock drifted up 2.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.72.
  • DNP Select Income Fund DNP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Omnicell OMCL shares hit a yearly low of $77.20. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • ICU Medical ICUI stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Tenable Holdings TENB shares made a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG shares set a new 52-week low of $17.67. The stock traded down 0.93%.
  • Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 4.34% for the day.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding AB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.65. Shares traded down 2.83%.
  • RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $32.84. The stock traded down 2.18%.
  • Wayfair W stock hit $28.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.68%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $54.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • Atlantica Sustainable AY stock hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Azenta AZTA shares set a new yearly low of $38.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Douglas Emmett DEI shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.12.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.
  • Evotec EVO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.01%.
  • Appian APPN shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.45%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock drifted up 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.98.
  • Cohen & Steers CNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.52. Shares traded down 3.98%.
  • Galapagos GLPG stock hit $41.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.87%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.61. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS shares set a new yearly low of $22.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit $36.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Pegasystems PEGA stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 3.27%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%.
  • Enovis ENOV shares fell to $44.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD shares fell to $13.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.37%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI shares made a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • Envestnet ENV stock hit a yearly low of $42.52. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares set a new yearly low of $46.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.
  • LivaNova LIVN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.82 and moving down 9.71%.
  • Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $74.29 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Sprinklr CXM shares made a new 52-week low of $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares set a new 52-week low of $39.06. The stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Hamilton Lane HLNE shares made a new 52-week low of $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Surgery Partners SGRY shares set a new yearly low of $23.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.
  • Verint Systems VRNT stock hit $32.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%.
  • Nova NVMI shares hit a yearly low of $73.77. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • NuVasive NUVA shares made a new 52-week low of $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares hit a yearly low of $36.60. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Ambarella AMBA stock hit $53.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.83%.
  • Fisker FSR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.79%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares moved down 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.28, drifting down 2.23%.
  • DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $12.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.
  • JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new yearly low of $42.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $17.30. The stock traded up 3.57%.
  • ESAB ESAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.12. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.17.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 3.3%.
  • PagerDuty PD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.60. Shares traded down 3.33%.
  • Four Corners Property FCPT stock hit $22.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%.
  • IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.33.
  • Artisan Partners Asset APAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.05. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Owens & Minor OMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
  • Upwork UPWK shares set a new yearly low of $12.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Reaves Utility Income UTG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO shares fell to $30.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.00 and moving up 0.81%.
  • WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.29. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income GDV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Semtech SMTC stock hit $26.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.77%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit a yearly low of $54.50. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • CarGurus CARG shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • SiTime SITM stock set a new 52-week low of $76.51 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.76. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
  • Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a yearly low of $20.98. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares moved down 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 0.57%.
  • Safehold SAFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.95%.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock set a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Tuesday, moving up 3.06%.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.
  • Sandstorm Gold SAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares hit a yearly low of $16.14. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Angi ANGI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.29%.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ stock hit a yearly low of $17.07. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.
  • BlackRock ESG ECAT shares fell to $12.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Paramount Group PGRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Nevro NVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Nikola NKLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Chimera Investment CIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock was up 7.34% on the session.
  • PRA Group PRAA stock hit a yearly low of $31.72. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.98. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares fell to $9.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares moved down 4.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 4.13%.
  • OSI Systems OSIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.80. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.47.
  • P10 PX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving down 3.25%.
  • Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock drifted down 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.
  • Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit a yearly low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Danaos DAC shares set a new 52-week low of $52.73. The stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl ETG shares made a new 52-week low of $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Two Harbors Investment TWO shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.89 and moving down 1.78%.
  • Knowles KN shares hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • PennyMac Mortgage PMT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded up 4.09%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $39.81 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $6.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.
  • Matterport MTTR shares moved down 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 0.84%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock drifted up 1.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32.
  • Infinera INFN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday, moving down 6.0%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares fell to $2.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
  • Camtek CAMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.57. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.98%.
  • Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.16. Shares traded down 1.48%.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.61.
  • Fastly FSLY stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science BST stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $28.85. Shares traded down 1.31%.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • AMC Entertainment APE stock drifted down 5.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.
  • Open Lending LPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.64.
  • Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock drifted up 0.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.61.
  • Barings BDC BBDC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.11%.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Solid Power SLDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.
  • AZZ AZZ shares made a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.01% for the day.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • Heska HSKA stock hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
  • Imax IMAX shares set a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock traded down 1.36%.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
  • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • iStar STAR shares moved up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.30, drifting up 2.01%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 0.28%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock drifted up 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.
  • Neuberger Berman Next NBXG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.05 and moving down 1.28%.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock drifted up 24.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.
  • Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares set a new yearly low of $128.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Kearny Financial KRNY shares fell to $10.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares fell to $8.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $30.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
  • Standard Lithium SLI shares fell to $3.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 0.71%.
  • SecureWorks SCWX stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.27. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock drifted up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.
  • Gladstone Land LAND stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps BTO shares made a new 52-week low of $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Cerence CRNC stock hit $14.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30.
  • Eventbrite EB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.
  • Luther Burbank LBC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 0.78%.
  • CEVA CEVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.
  • ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was up 9.42% on the session.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.17%.
  • CS Disco LAW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
  • Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.27. The stock traded down 4.82%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.
  • Forestar Group FOR shares set a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock traded down 0.58%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
  • AngioDynamics ANGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.43. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.93 and moving up 0.3%.
  • Lilium LILM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded up 1.4%.
  • Hingham Institution HIFS stock hit $248.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.
  • Domo DOMO shares hit a yearly low of $14.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Distribution Solutions DSGR shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.80.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Dynex Cap DX shares moved up 4.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting up 4.76%.
  • Redfin RDFN stock hit $4.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.
  • NanoString Technologies NSTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.61%.
  • Gevo GEVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.59%.
  • INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock set a new 52-week low of $49.13 on Tuesday, moving down 1.11%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock traded down 3.11%.
  • Faro Technologies FARO stock set a new 52-week low of $25.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • System1 SST shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.44%.
  • Youdao DAO shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
  • TH International THCH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday, moving down 6.41%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
  • Tekla World Healthcare THW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.76. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • Inogen INGN stock hit $20.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Tuesday, moving down 1.49%.
  • Yalla Group YALA shares fell to $3.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • ACM Research ACMR shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.38% for the day.
  • Capital Southwest CSWC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Tuesday, moving down 1.04%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Similarweb SMWB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock traded down 1.17%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.
  • Arrival ARVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.53%.
  • NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.42 and moving up 0.51%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.54 and moving down 0.14%.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving up 0.56%.
  • Farmers National Banc FMNB shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.42.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • 2U TWOU stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
  • Whitestone REIT WSR shares set a new yearly low of $8.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded up 1.61%.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.2%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares set a new 52-week low of $10.76. The stock traded down 0.37%.
  • trivago TRVG shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Gladstone Inv GAIN shares fell to $11.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
  • City Office REIT CIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.06. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Arlo Technologies ARLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.
  • America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.67. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
  • Canoo GOEV shares moved down 0.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 0.36%.
  • Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $22.84. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit $18.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.02%.
  • Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.17%.
  • Ocugen OCGN shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting up 3.42%.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%.
  • Codexis CDXS shares set a new yearly low of $5.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded up 3.81%.
  • iRadimed IRMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.62. Shares traded down 0.88%.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit $4.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Southern First Bancshares SFST shares hit a yearly low of $41.44. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • OneSpan OSPN shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares fell to $5.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.95%.
  • Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY stock drifted up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.64.
  • MVB Financial MVBF shares moved down 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 0.99%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • CTO Realty Growth CTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.36 and moving up 1.07%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving up 0.95%.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Baozun BZUN stock drifted down 3.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.22.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.94. Shares traded down 4.86%.
  • Global Business Travel GBTG shares moved down 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 3.87%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
  • LexinFintech Holdings LX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday, moving down 4.17%.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $14.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.16%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 2.01%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.
  • I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.33. Shares traded down 2.27%.
  • OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares fell to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
  • Aarons AAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.43%.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Tuesday, moving down 4.43%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.98.
  • First Internet INBK stock hit a yearly low of $29.25. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.
  • Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Sight Sciences SGHT shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48.
  • Rite Aid RAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 5.57%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • Global Water Resources GWRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.77 and moving down 0.71%.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.
  • Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50, drifting down 0.72%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.33 and moving down 5.45%.
  • Absci ABSI stock drifted down 3.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68.
  • Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.48. Shares traded down 5.03%.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
  • Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $132.36. Shares traded down 0.89%.
  • Blue Bird BLBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.53 and moving down 5.43%.
  • Danimer Scientific DNMR stock drifted down 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • Celularity CELU shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.11% on the session.
  • Groupon GRPN shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.49.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.92. Shares traded down 2.69%.
  • Vaxart VXRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving up 3.02%.
  • BayCom BCML shares set a new 52-week low of $17.52. The stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $3.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.08%.
  • eGain EGAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 1.08%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
  • Affimed AFMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • EHang Holdings EH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.51.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares moved up 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting up 0.8%.
  • Cohen & Steers Real RLTY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Virtus Convertible NCZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.
  • EverQuote EVER shares made a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.
  • Benefitfocus BNFT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 6.3%.
  • Atomera ATOM shares fell to $8.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%.
  • Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • AXT AXTI shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.43, drifting down 1.84%.
  • Landsea Homes LSEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.53%.
  • Arteris AIP shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.13%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance PTMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
  • Sono Group SEV stock hit $2.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.33%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
  • Volta VLTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
  • AppHarvest APPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.49%.
  • Tortoise Essential Assets TEAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 1.49%.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares fell to $18.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock drifted down 2.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Gabelli Healthcare GRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were up 5.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.2%.
  • ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.
  • Backblaze BLZE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 0.91%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.
  • Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY shares moved up 0.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.24, drifting up 0.76%.
  • Ouster OUST shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock drifted down 0.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock drifted down 1.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock hit $2.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.78%.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • Astra Space ASTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • Euroseas ESEA shares made a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
  • CalAmp CAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday, moving down 5.57%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.
  • Voya Global Advantage IGA stock drifted up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.39%.
  • USD Partners USDP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • comScore SCOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.68. Shares traded down 1.03%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock was up 8.84% for the day.
  • The RealReal REAL stock hit $1.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
  • Icosavax ICVX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 7.99% for the day.
  • KULR Tech Gr KULR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 8.68%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving up 0.45%.
  • Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.07%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • American Superconductor AMSC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.
  • Consumer Pf Servs CPSS stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • BGSF BGSF shares hit a yearly low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
  • Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 1.13%.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 8.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.
  • Clipper Realty CLPR shares hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • MFS Government Markets MGF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%.
  • Momentus MNTS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.
  • MediciNova MNOV stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.
  • Verastem VSTM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 4.64%.
  • Kopin KOPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Clene CLNN shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.
  • eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.10 and moving up 8.57%.
  • Mynaric MYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.71% for the day.
  • Telesat TSAT shares set a new yearly low of $6.99 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Pixelworks PXLW stock drifted down 5.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • NeuroPace NPCE stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Modiv MDV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 13.36%.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.88%.
  • Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded down 1.68%.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.28 and moving down 4.22%.
  • Nano Labs NA shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Profound Medical PROF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.43%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 1.25%.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock drifted up 3.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
  • Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 4.54%.
  • Anghami ANGH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 4.21%.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.
  • Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
  • Boxed BOXD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
  • RF Industries RFIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.16 and moving down 4.97%.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 1.75%.
  • Gaia GAIA stock drifted up 3.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.
  • Nautilus NLS shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.
  • Shift Technologies SFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 2.76%.
  • Hempacco HPCO shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 3.61%.
  • Audacy AUD stock drifted down 4.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 1.86%.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.03%.
  • Flora Growth FLGC stock drifted down 8.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 8.53% on the session.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit $3.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 21.68% for the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.05. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • Iridex IRIX stock hit $2.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.52%.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • IMV IMV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday, moving down 3.51%.
  • SPI Energy SPI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 2.31%.
  • Conformis CFMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.62%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved down 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.27%.
  • BeyondSpring BYSI stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 10.21% for the day.
  • Athenex ATNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 5.76%.
  • Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 2.64%.
  • Cyngn CYN shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.53%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.
  • Evogene EVGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 6.11%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 1.45%.
  • CLPS CLPS shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Centogene CNTG stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.51%.
  • Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.81%.
  • Lizhi LIZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
  • Stran & Co STRN stock drifted down 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock traded down 6.64%.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.
  • Novan NOVN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%.
  • Data I/O DAIO shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 7.07%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • iBio IBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.55. Shares traded down 15.98%.
  • Aptinyx APTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock hit a yearly low of $1.89. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares fell to $0.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.74%.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares were up 1035.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.
  • AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 2.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.
  • Wilhelmina International WHLM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.80. Shares traded up 1.22%.
  • VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares were down 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.
  • Applied Genetic Techs AGTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 15.14% on the session.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday, moving down 12.61%.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN shares moved down 2.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 2.09%.
  • Vivopower Intl VVPR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.01%.
  • EBET EBET stock drifted down 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • Qutoutiao QTT shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.16% for the day.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.33%.
  • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.
  • OpGen OPGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.
  • Generation Income GIPR shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.04% for the day.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 15.38%.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
  • InspireMD NSPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.
  • OceanPal OP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Winc WBEV shares moved down 6.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.89%.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.98%.
  • Netcapital NCPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
  • Bruush Oral Care BRSH stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Akanda AKAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 9.62%.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was up 7.64% on the session.
  • SeqLL SQL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday, moving down 8.56%.
  • Calyxt CLXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 4.78%.
  • JanOne JAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit $1.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved down 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 4.42%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 4.06%.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 7.98% for the day.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.
  • SenesTech SNES shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.71%.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 6.6%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions