Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 838 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs And Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Mobilicom MOB .

. Happiness Development Gro HAPP saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 1658.84% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 1658.84% to hit its new 52-week low. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Microsoft MSFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $224.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $224.92 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $62.63. Shares traded down 6.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $62.63. Shares traded down 6.78%. JPMorgan Chase JPM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $102.41 and moving down 1.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $102.41 and moving down 1.78%. NVIDIA NVDA shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $112.83.

shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $112.83. Bank of America BAC shares set a new 52-week low of $29.57. The stock traded down 2.79%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.57. The stock traded down 2.79%. Broadcom AVGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $428.08. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $428.08. The stock was down 1.82% on the session. Cisco Systems CSCO shares fell to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%.

shares fell to $39.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.06%. ASML Holding ASML shares fell to $402.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%.

shares fell to $402.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.35%. Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.27.

shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.27. Salesforce CRM stock hit a yearly low of $139.52. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $139.52. The stock was down 2.99% for the day. Comcast CMCSA shares set a new yearly low of $28.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Qualcomm QCOM shares made a new 52-week low of $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day. Intel INTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%. HSBC Holdings HSBC shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.32, drifting down 0.81%.

shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.32, drifting down 0.81%. S&P Global SPGI shares hit a yearly low of $293.11. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $293.11. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Diageo DEO shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $162.63.

shares were up 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $162.63. Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock set a new 52-week low of $56.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $56.05 on Tuesday, moving down 1.3%. Prologis PLD shares made a new 52-week low of $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $98.05 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Citigroup C shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.53.

shares were down 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.53. Estee Lauder Cos EL shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $210.77.

shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $210.77. ServiceNow NOW shares moved down 2.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $367.38, drifting down 2.32%.

shares moved down 2.32% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $367.38, drifting down 2.32%. Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock drifted down 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $183.53.

stock drifted down 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $183.53. Applied Materials AMAT shares moved down 3.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.25, drifting down 3.04%.

shares moved down 3.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $76.25, drifting down 3.04%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.59, drifting down 2.1%.

shares moved down 2.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.59, drifting down 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson BDX shares fell to $217.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%.

shares fell to $217.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.81%. Crown Castle CCI shares fell to $129.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.

shares fell to $129.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%. CSX CSX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.35 and moving down 0.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.35 and moving down 0.21%. Bank of Montreal BMO stock drifted down 1.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.93.

stock drifted down 1.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $82.93. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit $46.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.94%.

stock hit $46.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.94%. Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.33. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.33. Shares traded up 0.57%. Dominion Energy D stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.90. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.90. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Edwards Lifesciences EW stock set a new 52-week low of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving down 0.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $80.90 on Tuesday, moving down 0.91%. Equinix EQIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $512.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $512.59 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%. Lam Research LRCX stock hit $335.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%.

stock hit $335.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.96%. Fidelity National Info FIS stock set a new 52-week low of $73.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $73.67 on Tuesday, moving down 1.98%. Moody's MCO stock hit $238.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.

stock hit $238.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%. Ecolab ECL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.19. Shares traded down 0.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.19. Shares traded down 0.11%. KLA KLAC stock set a new 52-week low of $281.20 on Tuesday, moving down 5.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $281.20 on Tuesday, moving down 5.12%. Paychex PAYX stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.29.

stock drifted down 1.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $108.29. BCE BCE shares made a new 52-week low of $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Realty Income O shares moved up 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.11, drifting up 1.11%.

shares moved up 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $57.11, drifting up 1.11%. Shopify SHOP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.95.

shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.95. Marvell Tech MRVL shares made a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.97% for the day. Block SQ shares hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $52.67. The stock was down 3.18% on the session. IQVIA Hldgs IQV stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.32. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $170.32. The stock was down 2.13% on the session. Yum Brands YUM shares moved down 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $105.58, drifting down 1.65%.

shares moved down 1.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $105.58, drifting down 1.65%. Manulife Financial MFC shares set a new yearly low of $15.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. TELUS TU shares set a new 52-week low of $19.45. The stock traded down 0.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.45. The stock traded down 0.13%. Welltower OP WELL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.52 and moving up 0.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $56.52 and moving up 0.44%. Datadog DDOG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $80.45. Shares traded down 1.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $80.45. Shares traded down 1.88%. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock hit $88.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.

stock hit $88.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%. Barclays BCS stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.21. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. AvalonBay Communities AVB shares set a new yearly low of $170.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $170.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Equity Residential EQR stock hit a yearly low of $61.76. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.76. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. T. Rowe Price Gr TROW stock hit $102.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

stock hit $102.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. Tyson Foods TSN shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.43.

shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.43. Zoom Video Comms ZM shares set a new yearly low of $70.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $70.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Lucid Gr LCID stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.20. The stock was up 3.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.20. The stock was up 3.49% on the session. DTE Energy DTE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $105.47 and moving up 0.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $105.47 and moving up 0.13%. Equifax EFX stock hit $163.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%.

stock hit $163.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.95%. Invitation Homes INVH shares made a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Rogers Communications RCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $37.09. Shares traded up 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $37.09. Shares traded up 0.83%. Laboratory Corp LH stock hit a yearly low of $201.78. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $201.78. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Telefonica TEF shares fell to $3.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%.

shares fell to $3.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.16%. PPL PPL shares set a new yearly low of $24.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.43 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares moved down 2.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $238.84, drifting down 2.29%.

shares moved down 2.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $238.84, drifting down 2.29%. Northern Trust NTRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $83.88 and moving down 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $83.88 and moving down 0.45%. DoorDash DASH shares were down 6.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.77.

shares were down 6.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.77. Align Tech ALGN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $202.06. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $202.06. Shares traded up 0.31%. CMS Energy CMS shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.89.

shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $54.89. Spotify Technology SPOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.51 and moving down 3.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.51 and moving down 3.57%. Teledyne Technologies TDY shares fell to $330.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%.

shares fell to $330.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.44%. Sun Communities SUI shares made a new 52-week low of $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Brookfield Infr Partners BIP stock drifted down 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11.

stock drifted down 1.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.11. Avangrid AGR stock drifted down 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.83.

stock drifted down 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $38.83. KeyCorp KEY stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%.

stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.78%. Ventas VTR shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.86.

shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.86. Icon ICLR shares set a new yearly low of $178.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $178.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Magna International MGA shares set a new 52-week low of $46.75. The stock traded up 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.75. The stock traded up 0.34%. Paramount Global PARAA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%. United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. Avantor AVTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.52 and moving down 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.52 and moving down 0.45%. Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.65 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.22%. Cooper Companies COO stock hit $254.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%.

stock hit $254.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.4%. Akamai Technologies AKAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.28 and moving down 1.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $78.28 and moving down 1.48%. UDR UDR shares fell to $37.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%.

shares fell to $37.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.74%. MongoDB MDB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $171.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $171.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares set a new yearly low of $46.96 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $46.96 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Camden Prop Trust CPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $111.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $111.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.02%. Healthpeak Properties PEAK shares set a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock traded up 1.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.41. The stock traded up 1.92%. Teradyne TER shares fell to $73.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%.

shares fell to $73.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.57%. Splunk SPLK shares set a new 52-week low of $69.89. The stock traded down 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $69.89. The stock traded down 1.23%. International Paper IP shares set a new 52-week low of $30.69. The stock traded up 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.69. The stock traded up 0.46%. Entegris ENTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.59 and moving down 4.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $76.59 and moving down 4.13%. Warner Music Group WMG shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.57 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.65%. Equity Lifestyle Props ELS shares set a new 52-week low of $59.53. The stock traded up 1.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $59.53. The stock traded up 1.0%. Boston Properties BXP stock set a new 52-week low of $69.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $69.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares set a new yearly low of $31.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares hit a yearly low of $51.34. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $51.34. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. TransUnion TRU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.37 and moving down 1.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.37 and moving down 1.41%. Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.65. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.65. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Franklin Resources BEN stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.36. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX stock hit $4.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.9%.

stock hit $4.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.9%. Carlyle Group CG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. DocuSign DOCU shares made a new 52-week low of $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.51% for the day. Comerica CMA shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.66.

shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.66. Teleflex TFX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $186.52 and moving up 0.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $186.52 and moving up 0.04%. CubeSmart CUBE shares made a new 52-week low of $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. F5 FFIV stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.03. Shares traded down 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $139.03. Shares traded down 1.7%. Carnival CCL stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11.

stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.11. Korea Electric Power KEP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%. Okta OKTA shares set a new yearly low of $49.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $49.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Qorvo QRVO shares hit a yearly low of $78.02. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $78.02. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Brookfield Renewable BEP shares set a new yearly low of $28.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. WestRock WRK shares set a new yearly low of $30.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Aegon AEG stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday, moving down 4.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday, moving down 4.77%. SK Telecom Co SKM shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.25%. Carnival CUK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.43 and moving up 1.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.43 and moving up 1.06%. R1 RCM RCM shares fell to $17.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%.

shares fell to $17.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust HR shares made a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $43.37. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $43.37. Shares traded down 0.84%. Roku ROKU stock drifted down 3.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.76.

stock drifted down 3.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.76. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.07%. National Retail Props NNN shares set a new yearly low of $38.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Western Alliance WAL stock set a new 52-week low of $62.93 on Tuesday, moving down 1.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $62.93 on Tuesday, moving down 1.14%. Open Text OTEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%. AppLovin APP shares made a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.14% for the day. SEI Investments SEIC shares hit a yearly low of $48.34. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $48.34. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. Americold Realty Trust COLD stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.17%. AMC Entertainment AMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Dolby Laboratories DLB shares fell to $63.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.

shares fell to $63.08 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%. AptarGroup ATR shares moved up 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $93.30, drifting up 0.27%.

shares moved up 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $93.30, drifting up 0.27%. Dentsply Sirona XRAY shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Organon OGN shares fell to $23.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.34%.

shares fell to $23.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.34%. Ciena CIEN shares set a new 52-week low of $38.51. The stock traded down 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.51. The stock traded down 0.93%. Exact Sciences EXAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.40. Shares traded up 0.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.40. Shares traded up 0.46%. First Industrial Realty FR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.07. The stock traded down 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.07. The stock traded down 0.3%. Qualtrics International XM stock drifted down 2.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32.

stock drifted down 2.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.32. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new 52-week low of $11.57. The stock traded down 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.57. The stock traded down 0.04%. Apartment Income REIT AIRC shares moved up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.54, drifting up 0.89%.

shares moved up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.54, drifting up 0.89%. Credit Acceptance CACC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $421.64 and moving down 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $421.64 and moving down 0.39%. Envista Holdings NVST shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%. Popular BPOP shares set a new yearly low of $70.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $70.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Brookfield Renewable BEPC stock set a new 52-week low of $30.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.23 on Tuesday, moving down 0.81%. PLDT PHI shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.02.

shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.02. MKS Instruments MKSI shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $78.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.46%. The Western Union WU shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. On Holding ONON shares hit a yearly low of $15.44. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.44. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Guidewire Software GWRE stock hit a yearly low of $58.50. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.50. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. MasTec MTZ stock hit a yearly low of $62.36. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $62.36. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Exelixis EXEL shares moved up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting up 1.64%.

shares moved up 1.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.87, drifting up 1.64%. Stag Industrial STAG shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.57.

shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.57. Spirit Realty Cap SRC shares set a new yearly low of $34.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session. Syneos Health SYNH stock hit $45.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%.

stock hit $45.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.97%. IAC IAC stock set a new 52-week low of $51.33 on Tuesday, moving down 5.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.33 on Tuesday, moving down 5.48%. Kilroy Realty KRC stock set a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%. SoFi Technologies SOFI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.77 and moving up 0.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.77 and moving up 0.4%. Cable One CABO stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $775.40.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $775.40. Zurn Elkay Water ZWS shares hit a yearly low of $23.98. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.98. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Vornado Realty VNO stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.74. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.74. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. Lyft LYFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.5%. Teladoc Health TDOC stock drifted up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.90.

stock drifted up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.90. New York Community NYCB stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Element Solutions ESI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.74 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.11%. Five9 FIVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $53.63 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.19%. Premier PINC stock hit a yearly low of $32.87. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.87. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Blue Owl Cap OWL shares hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.64. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Terreno Realty TRNO shares set a new yearly low of $50.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $50.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Nuvei NVEI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%. Colliers Intl Gr CIGI shares hit a yearly low of $87.83. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $87.83. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Portland Gen Electric POR shares made a new 52-week low of $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%. Endava DAVA stock drifted down 4.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.19.

stock drifted down 4.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.19. Synaptics SYNA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $89.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.27%. Power Integrations POWI stock drifted down 2.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.80.

stock drifted down 2.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $61.80. Integra Lifesciences IART shares hit a yearly low of $41.62. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.62. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. TFS Financial TFSL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.51. Shares traded up 0.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $12.51. Shares traded up 0.41%. QuantumScape QS stock drifted up 2.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.72.

stock drifted up 2.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.72. DNP Select Income Fund DNP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Omnicell OMCL shares hit a yearly low of $77.20. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $77.20. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. ICU Medical ICUI stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $141.35. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Tenable Holdings TENB shares made a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG shares set a new 52-week low of $17.67. The stock traded down 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.67. The stock traded down 0.93%. Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 4.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.82. The stock was down 4.34% for the day. AllianceBernstein Holding AB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%. Janus Henderson Gr JHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.65. Shares traded down 2.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.65. Shares traded down 2.83%. RingCentral RNG shares set a new 52-week low of $32.84. The stock traded down 2.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $32.84. The stock traded down 2.18%. Wayfair W stock hit $28.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.68%.

stock hit $28.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.68%. Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $54.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $54.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. Physicians Realty Trust DOC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.29%. 10x Genomics TXG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%. Atlantica Sustainable AY stock hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.33. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Azenta AZTA shares set a new yearly low of $38.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.56 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Douglas Emmett DEI shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.12.

shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.12. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.39. Evotec EVO shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday, moving down 2.01%. Appian APPN shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.45%. Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock drifted up 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.98.

stock drifted up 1.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.98. Cohen & Steers CNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.52. Shares traded down 3.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.52. Shares traded down 3.98%. Galapagos GLPG stock hit $41.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.87%.

stock hit $41.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.87%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Howard Hughes HHC stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.61. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.61. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. Varonis Systems VRNS shares set a new yearly low of $22.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.92 this morning. The stock was up 5.22% on the session. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit $36.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.24%.

stock hit $36.86 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.24%. Pegasystems PEGA stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.89. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. BlackBerry BB shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 3.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 3.27%. Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.31%. Enovis ENOV shares fell to $44.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.

shares fell to $44.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%. Nomad Foods NOMD shares fell to $13.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.37%.

shares fell to $13.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.37%. Hannon Armstrong HASI shares made a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. Envestnet ENV stock hit a yearly low of $42.52. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.52. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. Altice USA ATUS shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session. Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI shares set a new yearly low of $46.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $46.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.08% on the session. LivaNova LIVN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.82 and moving down 9.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.82 and moving down 9.71%. Conmed CNMD stock set a new 52-week low of $74.29 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $74.29 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%. Sprinklr CXM shares made a new 52-week low of $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares set a new 52-week low of $39.06. The stock traded up 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.06. The stock traded up 0.1%. Hamilton Lane HLNE shares made a new 52-week low of $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Surgery Partners SGRY shares set a new yearly low of $23.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.18 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Verint Systems VRNT stock hit $32.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%.

stock hit $32.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.04%. Nova NVMI shares hit a yearly low of $73.77. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $73.77. The stock was down 5.58% on the session. NuVasive NUVA shares made a new 52-week low of $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. John Wiley & Sons WLY shares hit a yearly low of $36.60. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.60. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Ambarella AMBA stock hit $53.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.83%.

stock hit $53.26 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.83%. Fisker FSR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.74 on Tuesday, moving down 0.79%. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares moved down 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.28, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.28, drifting down 2.23%. DigitalBridge Group DBRG stock hit $12.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%.

stock hit $12.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.24%. JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%. TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new yearly low of $42.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%. Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $17.30. The stock traded up 3.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.30. The stock traded up 3.57%. ESAB ESAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.12. Shares traded up 1.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $32.12. Shares traded up 1.25%. Silicon Motion Technology SIMO shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.17.

shares were down 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $58.17. Sotera Health SHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 3.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.50. Shares traded down 3.3%. PagerDuty PD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.60. Shares traded down 3.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.60. Shares traded down 3.33%. Four Corners Property FCPT stock hit $22.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%.

stock hit $22.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.99%. IHS Holding IHS shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. Shutterstock SSTK shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.33.

shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.33. Artisan Partners Asset APAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.05. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.05. The stock was down 0.67% on the session. Owens & Minor OMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.44 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%. Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day. Upwork UPWK shares set a new yearly low of $12.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Reaves Utility Income UTG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Q2 Holdings QTWO shares fell to $30.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%.

shares fell to $30.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.91%. Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.00 and moving up 0.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.00 and moving up 0.81%. WeWork WE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.29. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.29. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.50. The stock was down 6.41% on the session. Gabelli Dividend & Income GDV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. Semtech SMTC stock hit $26.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.77%.

stock hit $26.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.77%. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit a yearly low of $54.50. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.50. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. CarGurus CARG shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.51 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%. SiTime SITM stock set a new 52-week low of $76.51 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $76.51 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%. LegalZoom.com LZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.24%. Revolve Gr RVLV stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.76. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.76. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Uniti Group UNIT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. Brookfield Business BBUC stock hit a yearly low of $20.98. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.98. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust GAB shares moved down 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 0.57%.

shares moved down 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.21, drifting down 0.57%. Safehold SAFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.64 and moving up 1.95%. Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock set a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.27%. Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded up 0.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.38. Shares traded up 0.85%. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.82. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Tuesday, moving up 3.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Tuesday, moving up 3.06%. Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%. Sandstorm Gold SAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.63%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares hit a yearly low of $16.14. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.14. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Angi ANGI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.65. The stock traded down 7.29%. HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75.

shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.75. BlackRock Science BSTZ stock hit a yearly low of $17.07. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.07. The stock was down 1.46% for the day. BlackRock ESG ECAT shares fell to $12.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%.

shares fell to $12.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.23%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded up 1.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock traded up 1.07%. Paramount Group PGRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.28%. Nevro NVRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Nikola NKLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. Chimera Investment CIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock was up 7.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. The stock was up 7.34% on the session. PRA Group PRAA stock hit a yearly low of $31.72. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.72. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.17. The stock was down 8.27% on the session. Wolverine World Wide WWW stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.98. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.98. The stock was up 2.58% on the session. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares fell to $9.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%.

shares fell to $9.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.42%. Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares moved down 4.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 4.13%.

shares moved down 4.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.56, drifting down 4.13%. OSI Systems OSIS stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.80. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.80. The stock was up 0.95% on the session. Allegiant Travel ALGT shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.47.

shares were down 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $65.47. P10 PX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving down 3.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving down 3.25%. Piedmont Office Realty PDM stock drifted down 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.

stock drifted down 0.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock hit a yearly low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Danaos DAC shares set a new 52-week low of $52.73. The stock traded up 0.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $52.73. The stock traded up 0.41%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl ETG shares made a new 52-week low of $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Two Harbors Investment TWO shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was up 5.02% on the session. Virtus Investment VRTS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.89 and moving down 1.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $150.89 and moving down 1.78%. Knowles KN shares hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.92. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. PennyMac Mortgage PMT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded up 4.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.04. The stock traded up 4.09%. Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.9%. Empire State Realty Trust ESRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.24. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. NexPoint Residential NXRT stock set a new 52-week low of $39.81 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.81 on Tuesday, moving up 1.16%. Wallbox WBX shares set a new yearly low of $6.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% on the session. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.47% on the session. Matterport MTTR shares moved down 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 0.84%.

shares moved down 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.40, drifting down 0.84%. Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock drifted up 1.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32.

stock drifted up 1.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.32. Infinera INFN stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday, moving down 6.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday, moving down 6.0%. First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%. Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares fell to $2.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.

shares fell to $2.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%. Camtek CAMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.57. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.57. The stock was down 3.46% on the session. Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.98%.

shares fell to $1.36 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.98%. Avanos Medical AVNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.16. Shares traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $20.16. Shares traded down 1.48%. BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.61.

shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.61. Fastly FSLY stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. BlackRock Science BST stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $28.85. Shares traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $28.85. Shares traded down 1.31%. Li-Cycle Holdings LICY shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. AMC Entertainment APE stock drifted down 5.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70.

stock drifted down 5.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70. Open Lending LPRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.64.

shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.64. Anywhere Real Estate HOUS stock drifted up 0.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.61.

stock drifted up 0.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.61. Barings BDC BBDC stock set a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.97 on Tuesday, moving up 0.11%. Rackspace Tech RXT shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Solid Power SLDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.8%. AZZ AZZ shares made a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock was down 14.01% for the day. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Heska HSKA stock hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.21. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Imax IMAX shares set a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock traded down 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock traded down 1.36%. Clover Health Investments CLOV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.97% for the day. Bain Capital Specialty BCSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. iStar STAR shares moved up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.30, drifting up 2.01%.

shares moved up 2.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.30, drifting up 2.01%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 0.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 0.28%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock drifted up 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82.

stock drifted up 0.95% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.82. Neuberger Berman Next NBXG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.05 and moving down 1.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.05 and moving down 1.28%. Bright Health Gr BHG stock drifted up 24.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.

stock drifted up 24.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares set a new yearly low of $128.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $128.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Kearny Financial KRNY shares fell to $10.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.

shares fell to $10.09 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%. LivePerson LPSN shares fell to $8.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%.

shares fell to $8.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.43%. SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock hit $30.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.

stock hit $30.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%. Standard Lithium SLI shares fell to $3.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%.

shares fell to $3.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.25%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est IGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.51 and moving down 0.71%. SecureWorks SCWX stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.27. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.27. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Materialise MTLS shares made a new 52-week low of $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Office Props IT OPI stock drifted up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17.

stock drifted up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17. Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92.

shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.92. Gladstone Land LAND stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.28. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. John Hancock Finl Opps BTO shares made a new 52-week low of $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Cerence CRNC stock hit $14.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.

stock hit $14.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%. Repay Hldgs RPAY stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30.

stock drifted down 1.82% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.30. Eventbrite EB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.48%. Luther Burbank LBC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 0.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.51. The stock traded down 0.78%. CEVA CEVA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.56%. ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was up 9.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was up 9.42% on the session. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.17%.

stock hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.17%. CS Disco LAW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%. Triumph Group TGI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.27. The stock traded down 4.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.27. The stock traded down 4.82%. Blackrock Enhanced Global BOE shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.

shares fell to $8.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%. Forestar Group FOR shares set a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock traded down 0.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock traded down 0.58%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. NOVONIX NVX shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was down 4.41% on the session. AngioDynamics ANGO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.43. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.43. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.93 and moving up 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.93 and moving up 0.3%. Lilium LILM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded up 1.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded up 1.4%. Hingham Institution HIFS stock hit $248.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%.

stock hit $248.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.5%. Domo DOMO shares hit a yearly low of $14.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.63. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Distribution Solutions DSGR shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.80.

shares were down 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.80. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Dynex Cap DX shares moved up 4.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting up 4.76%.

shares moved up 4.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting up 4.76%. Redfin RDFN stock hit $4.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.

stock hit $4.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%. NanoString Technologies NSTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.61%. Gevo GEVO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.59%. INDUS Realty Trust INDT stock set a new 52-week low of $49.13 on Tuesday, moving down 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.13 on Tuesday, moving down 1.11%. Health Catalyst HCAT shares set a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock traded down 3.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.76. The stock traded down 3.11%. Faro Technologies FARO stock set a new 52-week low of $25.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.73 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%. System1 SST shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.44%. Youdao DAO shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.89. The stock was down 2.74% on the session. TH International THCH stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday, moving down 6.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Tuesday, moving down 6.41%. Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%. Tekla World Healthcare THW stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.76. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.76. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Inogen INGN stock hit $20.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%.

stock hit $20.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.06%. Global Medical REIT GMRE stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22.

stock drifted up 0.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.22. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Tuesday, moving down 1.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.25 on Tuesday, moving down 1.49%. Yalla Group YALA shares fell to $3.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.

shares fell to $3.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%. Blackstone Strategic BGB shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. ACM Research ACMR shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.38% for the day. Capital Southwest CSWC stock set a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Tuesday, moving down 1.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.42 on Tuesday, moving down 1.04%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%. Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Similarweb SMWB shares set a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.68. The stock traded down 1.17%. Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.94%. Arrival ARVL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05. The stock traded up 0.53%. NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.42 and moving up 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.42 and moving up 0.51%. PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.54 and moving down 0.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.54 and moving down 0.14%. Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving up 0.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving up 0.56%. Farmers National Banc FMNB shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.42.

shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.42. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded up 1.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.57. The stock traded up 1.2%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPI shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.07. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. 2U TWOU stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.04. The stock was up 1.91% on the session. Whitestone REIT WSR shares set a new yearly low of $8.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session. Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded up 1.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.67. The stock traded up 1.61%. Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 5.37% for the day. Skillz SKLZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.2%. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares set a new 52-week low of $10.76. The stock traded down 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.76. The stock traded down 0.37%. trivago TRVG shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Gladstone Inv GAIN shares fell to $11.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.

shares fell to $11.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%. City Office REIT CIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.06. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.06. Shares traded up 1.19%. Arlo Technologies ARLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%. America's Car-Mart CRMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.67. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $58.67. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. Canoo GOEV shares moved down 0.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 0.36%.

shares moved down 0.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting down 0.36%. Columbia Seligman STK stock hit a yearly low of $22.84. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.84. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine DFP stock hit $18.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%.

stock hit $18.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.27%. Ribbon Comms RBBN shares fell to $2.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.02%.

shares fell to $2.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.02%. Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock set a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.17%. Ocugen OCGN shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting up 3.42%.

shares moved up 3.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.55, drifting up 3.42%. Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Calamos Global Dynamic CHW stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving down 0.53%. Codexis CDXS shares set a new yearly low of $5.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session. 8x8 EGHT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded up 3.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.88. The stock traded up 3.81%. iRadimed IRMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.62. Shares traded down 0.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $26.62. Shares traded down 0.88%. ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock hit $4.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.17%.

stock hit $4.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.17%. Southern First Bancshares SFST shares hit a yearly low of $41.44. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.44. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. OneSpan OSPN shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares fell to $5.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.95%.

shares fell to $5.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.95%. Oppenheimer Hldgs OPY stock drifted up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.64.

stock drifted up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.64. MVB Financial MVBF shares moved down 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 0.99%.

shares moved down 0.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.05, drifting down 0.99%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. CTO Realty Growth CTO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.36 and moving up 1.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.36 and moving up 1.07%. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving up 0.95%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.65 and moving up 0.95%. Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX shares made a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Baozun BZUN stock drifted down 3.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.22.

stock drifted down 3.88% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.22. Sarcos Technology STRC shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89.

shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.89. Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.94. Shares traded down 4.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.94. Shares traded down 4.86%. Global Business Travel GBTG shares moved down 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 3.87%.

shares moved down 3.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 3.87%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. LexinFintech Holdings LX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday, moving down 4.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.57 on Tuesday, moving down 4.17%. Orthofix Medical OFIX shares fell to $14.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.16%.

shares fell to $14.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 20.16%. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 2.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock traded down 2.01%. Sify Technologies SIFY shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 7.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 7.31% on the session. I-MAB IMAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.33. Shares traded down 2.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.33. Shares traded down 2.27%. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares fell to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%. Aarons AAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84. The stock was up 1.33% on the session. Wheels Up Experience UP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.11 and moving down 0.43%. Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Tuesday, moving down 4.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Tuesday, moving down 4.43%. Cardlytics CDLX shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.98.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.98. First Internet INBK stock hit a yearly low of $29.25. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.25. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Sight Sciences SGHT shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48.

shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.48. Rite Aid RAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.41%. Cipher Mining CIFR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. LumiraDx LMDX shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 5.57%.

shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 5.57%. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Global Water Resources GWRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.77 and moving down 0.71%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.77 and moving down 0.71%. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.59% on the session. Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50, drifting down 0.72%.

shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.50, drifting down 0.72%. Niu Technologies NIU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.33 and moving down 5.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.33 and moving down 5.45%. Absci ABSI stock drifted down 3.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68.

stock drifted down 3.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.68. Skillsoft SKIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.48. Shares traded down 5.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.48. Shares traded down 5.03%. GigaCloud Tech GCT shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.72. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. Investors Title ITIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $132.36. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $132.36. Shares traded down 0.89%. Blue Bird BLBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.53 and moving down 5.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.53 and moving down 5.43%. Danimer Scientific DNMR stock drifted down 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40.

stock drifted down 1.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. Celularity CELU shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.67 this morning. The stock was down 10.11% on the session. Groupon GRPN shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.49.

shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.49. Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.92. Shares traded down 2.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.92. Shares traded down 2.69%. Vaxart VXRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving up 3.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.71 and moving up 3.02%. BayCom BCML shares set a new 52-week low of $17.52. The stock traded up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.52. The stock traded up 0.45%. Rush Street Interactive RSI stock hit $3.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.08%.

stock hit $3.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.08%. eGain EGAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.22. Shares traded down 1.08%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.21% on the session. Affimed AFMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 3.46% on the session. EHang Holdings EH shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.77%. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.51.

stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.51. Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares moved up 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting up 0.8%.

shares moved up 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting up 0.8%. Cohen & Steers Real RLTY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%. GrowGeneration GRWG shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Virtus Convertible NCZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%. PetIQ PETQ stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was up 5.06% for the day. EverQuote EVER shares made a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. ZimVie ZIMV stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.89. The stock was down 5.73% for the day. Benefitfocus BNFT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.16%. Gannett Co GCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.14%. Western Asset Inflation WIA shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. Cognyte Software CGNT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 6.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.94. Shares traded down 6.3%. Atomera ATOM shares fell to $8.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%.

shares fell to $8.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.06%. Veritone VERI shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Bitfarms BITF stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. AXT AXTI shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.43, drifting down 1.84%.

shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.43, drifting down 1.84%. Landsea Homes LSEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. 22nd Century Group XXII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.53%. Arteris AIP shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Faraday Future FFIE shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.13%. Portman Ridge Finance PTMN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%. Sono Group SEV stock hit $2.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.33%.

stock hit $2.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.33%. Berkeley Lights BLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%. Volta VLTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. AppHarvest APPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.49%. Tortoise Essential Assets TEAF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock was up 0.04% on the session. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 1.49%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.27 and moving down 1.49%. Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.

shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42. Territorial Bancorp TBNK shares fell to $18.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $18.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%.

shares fell to $2.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.64%. Starry Group Holdings STRY stock drifted down 2.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

stock drifted down 2.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.76. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Gabelli Healthcare GRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.42. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were up 5.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42.

shares were up 5.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Total FLC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.15 and moving up 0.2%. ThredUp TDUP shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%.

shares fell to $1.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.94%. Backblaze BLZE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 0.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.76. The stock traded down 0.91%. Blackrock Muniyield MPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.32. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85.

stock drifted down 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85. Oxford Square Cap OXSQ stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.38%. Rocky Brands RCKY shares moved up 0.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.24, drifting up 0.76%.

shares moved up 0.76% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.24, drifting up 0.76%. Ouster OUST shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77.

shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.77. Whole Earth Brands FREE stock drifted down 0.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42.

stock drifted down 0.58% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.42. Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock drifted down 1.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21.

stock drifted down 1.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. Cleanspark CLSK stock hit $2.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.78%.

stock hit $2.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.78%. Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.91. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Vor Biopharma VOR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.29%. Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.42. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. Astra Space ASTR shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.02%. Euroseas ESEA shares made a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. CalAmp CAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday, moving down 5.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Tuesday, moving down 5.57%. Rent the Runway RENT stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%.

stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.69%. Voya Global Advantage IGA stock drifted up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09.

stock drifted up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.09. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.51 and moving up 0.39%. USD Partners USDP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. comScore SCOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%. Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.80. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Clough Global Equity GLQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.68. Shares traded down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.68. Shares traded down 1.03%. Perpetua Resources PPTA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock was up 8.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock was up 8.84% for the day. The RealReal REAL stock hit $1.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.

stock hit $1.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%. Electrameccanica Vehicles SOLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Icosavax ICVX shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.97%. Bright Green BGXX stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 7.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.67. The stock was down 7.99% for the day. KULR Tech Gr KULR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 8.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 8.68%. Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving up 0.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.08 and moving up 0.45%. Ovid Therapeutics OVID shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.07%. SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.72. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. American Superconductor AMSC stock set a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.41%. Consumer Pf Servs CPSS stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.16. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. BGSF BGSF shares hit a yearly low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20. Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 1.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $2.48 and moving down 1.13%. SelectQuote SLQT shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. DermTech DMTK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock drifted down 8.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14.

stock drifted down 8.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. Clipper Realty CLPR shares hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. MFS Government Markets MGF stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Tuesday, moving down 1.22%. Momentus MNTS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Tuesday, moving down 3.17%. Ideanomics IDEX shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.98% for the day. MediciNova MNOV stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.

stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%. Verastem VSTM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 4.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.44 and moving down 4.64%. Kopin KOPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Clene CLNN shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.

shares were down 6.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47. eHealth EHTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.10 and moving up 8.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.10 and moving up 8.57%. Mynaric MYNA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.71% for the day. Telesat TSAT shares set a new yearly low of $6.99 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.99 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Bit Digital BTBT shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%.

stock hit $15.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.23%. Virtus Global VGI stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%.

stock hit $7.39 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.54%. Pixelworks PXLW stock drifted down 5.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44.

stock drifted down 5.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.44. Katapult Holdings KPLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. NeuroPace NPCE stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was up 2.27% on the session. Flexsteel Industries FLXS stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56.

stock drifted down 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.56. Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Modiv MDV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 13.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.65 and moving down 13.36%. Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.88%. Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded down 1.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.38. The stock traded down 1.68%. Fathom Holdings FTHM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.28 and moving down 4.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.28 and moving down 4.22%. Nano Labs NA shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Profound Medical PROF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.43%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 1.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving down 1.25%. Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock drifted up 3.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.

stock drifted up 3.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. Ebang Intl Hldgs EBON stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. So-Young Intl SY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 4.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.60 and moving down 4.54%. Anghami ANGH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25. The stock traded up 4.21%. Romeo Power RMO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.9%. Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day. Boxed BOXD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 4.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was down 4.75% on the session. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.

stock hit $1.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%. Unity Biotechnology UBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. RF Industries RFIL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.16 and moving down 4.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.16 and moving down 4.97%. GreenPower Motor Co GP stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18.

stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.18. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 1.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.36 and moving down 1.75%. Gaia GAIA stock drifted up 3.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.

stock drifted up 3.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. Nautilus NLS shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.

shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53. Shift Technologies SFT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 2.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 2.76%. Hempacco HPCO shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session. Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 3.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.74. Shares traded down 3.61%. Audacy AUD stock drifted down 4.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30.

stock drifted down 4.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. Singularity Future SGLY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.04. The stock traded down 1.86%. Arcimoto FUV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 1.48% on the session. Genius Gr GNS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 11.03%. Flora Growth FLGC stock drifted down 8.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.

stock drifted down 8.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. Renalytix RNLX shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 8.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 8.53% on the session. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH stock hit $3.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%.

stock hit $3.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.31%. AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58. The stock traded down 0.5%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 21.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.08. The stock was down 21.68% for the day. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts EDI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.05. Shares traded up 0.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.05. Shares traded up 0.71%. Iridex IRIX stock hit $2.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.52%.

stock hit $2.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.52%. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%. IMV IMV stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday, moving down 3.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday, moving down 3.51%. SPI Energy SPI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 2.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded down 2.31%. Conformis CFMS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. Franklin Wireless FKWL shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.62%.

shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.62%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved down 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.27%.

shares moved down 4.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 4.27%. BeyondSpring BYSI stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 10.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was down 10.21% for the day. Athenex ATNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 5.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.20. Shares traded down 5.76%. Elevate Credit ELVT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 2.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 2.64%. Cyngn CYN shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91.

shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.91. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.65. Shares traded down 3.53%. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.85% for the day. Evogene EVGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day. CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 6.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded down 6.11%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares made a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.26% for the day. Greenland Technologies GTEC shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.28, drifting down 1.45%. CLPS CLPS shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Centogene CNTG stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.51%.

stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.51%. Sphere 3D ANY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.81%. Lizhi LIZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 6.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 6.3% on the session. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.

shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%. Stran & Co STRN stock drifted down 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.

stock drifted down 2.94% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock traded down 6.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock traded down 6.64%. Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%. Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.16% for the day. Novan NOVN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Tuesday, moving down 5.13%. Data I/O DAIO shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.67. The stock was down 3.61% on the session. Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 7.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Tuesday, moving down 7.07%. BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. iBio IBIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.55. Shares traded down 15.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.55. Shares traded down 15.98%. Aptinyx APTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock hit a yearly low of $1.89. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.89. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. ZK International Gr Co ZKIN shares fell to $0.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.74%.

shares fell to $0.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.74%. India Globalization Cap IGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%. Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares were up 1035.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41.

shares were up 1035.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.41. AYRO AYRO stock drifted down 2.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55.

stock drifted down 2.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.57% for the day. Wilhelmina International WHLM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.80. Shares traded up 1.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.80. Shares traded up 1.22%. VIQ Solutions VQS shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Sonim Technologies SONM shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12.

shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.12. Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares were down 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90.

shares were down 3.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.90. Applied Genetic Techs AGTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. NeuroMetrix NURO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 15.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was down 15.14% on the session. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday, moving down 12.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday, moving down 12.61%. Dixie Gr DXYN shares moved down 2.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 2.09%.

shares moved down 2.09% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 2.09%. Vivopower Intl VVPR shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock traded down 0.01%. EBET EBET stock drifted down 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.

stock drifted down 1.57% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. Qutoutiao QTT shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.

shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50. Ostin Technology Group OST shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.16% for the day. Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.33%. Arcadia Biosciences RKDA stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.

stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.

stock drifted down 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78. OpGen OPGN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.01% for the day. Generation Income GIPR shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.08, drifting 0.0% (flat). Helbiz HLBZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.04% for the day. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 15.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 15.38%. Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. InspireMD NSPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%. OceanPal OP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. The stock was up 1.08% on the session. Winc WBEV shares moved down 6.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.89%.

shares moved down 6.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 6.89%. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 7.75% on the session. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.98%.

shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.98%. Netcapital NCPL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Bruush Oral Care BRSH stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%.

stock hit $0.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.94%. Akanda AKAN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.41%. AppTech Payments APCX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 9.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock traded down 9.62%. Schmitt Industries SMIT shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was up 7.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was up 7.64% on the session. SeqLL SQL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday, moving down 8.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Tuesday, moving down 8.56%. Calyxt CLXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 4.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22. The stock traded down 4.78%. JanOne JAN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%. Revelation Biosciences REVB shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock hit $1.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.

stock hit $1.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%. SINTX Technologies SINT shares moved down 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 4.42%.

shares moved down 4.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.18, drifting down 4.42%. Cemtrex CETX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 4.06%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.17 and moving down 4.06%. Cosmos Holdings COSM stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16.

stock drifted down 3.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. Energy Focus EFOI stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 7.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 7.98% for the day. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session. SenesTech SNES shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.71%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.71%. Mobilicom MOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.39 and moving down 6.6%.

