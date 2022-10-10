This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,850,788 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $586,626.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $100.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $373.3K 22.5K 303 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $70.00 $333.2K 461 533 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $279.7K 1.6K 202 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $60.00 $246.4K 189 51 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $126.0K 4.0K 149

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,306,085, the price of TSM is down -3.19% at $67.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

