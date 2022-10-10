Blackstone Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $710,934 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $263,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1362.29 with a total volume of 2,623.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $125.0K 1.6K 200 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $110.0K 1.6K 0 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $86.9K 57 50 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $84.6K 1.3K 342 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $90.00 $75.0K 579 236

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,852,601, the price of BX is down -0.61% at $85.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

