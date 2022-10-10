This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $233,881 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $137,064.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $92.5 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3142.75 with a total volume of 3,178.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $77.5 to $92.5 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $92.50 $56.8K 10.6K 459 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $51.6K 480 115 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $46.3K 996 169 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $42.7K 2.0K 93 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $34.5K 996 415

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $92.50 $56.8K 10.6K 459 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $51.6K 480 115 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $46.3K 996 169 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $42.7K 2.0K 93 CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $87.50 $34.5K 996 415

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,787,476, the price of CVS is up 1.45% at $89.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.