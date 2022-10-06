Tricida Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for Tricida TCDA summing a total amount of $1,984,330.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 411,365.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $25.0 for Tricida over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tricida options trades today is 10121.62 with a total volume of 32,058.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tricida's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Tricida Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TCDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $812.5K 25.1K 6.2K TCDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $694.8K 25.1K 3.7K TCDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $86.6K 487 100 TCDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $53.8K 24.2K 2.2K TCDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $5.00 $45.0K 24.2K 1.1K

Where Is Tricida Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,182,169, the price of TCDA is up 5.04% at $11.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

