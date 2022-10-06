Looking At General Electric's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Electric GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for General Electric.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $583,210, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $185,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for General Electric over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Electric's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Electric's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

General Electric Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $185.9K 1.9K 555 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $149.5K 331 42 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $71.7K 5.0K 184 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $70.00 $61.3K 389 32 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $34.9K 48 15

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $185.9K 1.9K 555 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $149.5K 331 42 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $65.00 $71.7K 5.0K 184 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $70.00 $61.3K 389 32 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $34.9K 48 15

Where Is General Electric Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 650,378, the price of GE is down -1.38% at $66.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On General Electric:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Electric, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Electric, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.