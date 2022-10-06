Adobe Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 28 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $425,355 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,209,304.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $660.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $660.00 $178.4K 44 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $660.00 $178.3K 44 5 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $290.00 $80.0K 1.6K 101 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $290.00 $77.3K 1.6K 1 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $302.50 $62.0K 1.1K 387

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 411,317, the price of ADBE is up 1.2% at $300.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $354

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $435

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.