10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $240.00 $257.5K 22.3K 105.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $120.00 $37.7K 20.4K 43.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $8.50 $29.8K 627 15.3K DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $340.00 $49.9K 77 1.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $85.00 $25.4K 4.2K 1.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $13.00 $41.5K 15.3K 538 CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $45.6K 9.9K 315 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $55.00 $27.4K 178 314 QS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $22.50 $40.1K 25 220 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $32.50 $26.0K 1.6K 190

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. Parties traded 486 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.5K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 22398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 20414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 28, 2022. Parties traded 1148 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DPZ DPZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 4206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 15330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG CPNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 107 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 169 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 9996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS QS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 135 day(s) on February 17, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $1338.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 1697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.