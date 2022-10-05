This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,911,432 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $285,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.00 $135.0K 429 1.2K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.00 $134.0K 429 1.0K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $93.8K 22.3K 458 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $83.8K 23.0K 1.2K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $80.0K 7.0K 442

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,177,796, the price of GM is down -3.72% at $34.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

