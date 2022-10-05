IVERIC bio Whale Trades For October 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on IVERIC bio.

Looking at options history for IVERIC bio ISEE we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $414,584 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $310,060.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $25.0 for IVERIC bio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IVERIC bio's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IVERIC bio's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $169.0K 180 2.5K ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $154.6K 180 859 ISEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $75.1K 1.0K 563 ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $65.7K 180 1.5K ISEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $51.1K 10.9K 1.1K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $169.0K 180 2.5K ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $154.6K 180 859 ISEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $75.1K 1.0K 563 ISEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $65.7K 180 1.5K ISEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $51.1K 10.9K 1.1K

Where Is IVERIC bio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,792,413, the price of ISEE is up 5.73% at $20.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On IVERIC bio:

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IVERIC bio, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $8

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IVERIC bio, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on IVERIC bio, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IVERIC bio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.