Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 12:43 PM | 12 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

Wednesday saw 127 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coca-Cola KO.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares traded down 15.94% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Dominion Energy D shares set a new yearly low of $68.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • SBA Communications SBAC shares set a new yearly low of $279.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.92, drifting down 1.27%.
  • Alliant Energy LNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.60. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Boston Properties BXP stock drifted down 5.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.53.
  • XPeng XPEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.97%.
  • Lumen Technologies LUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 11.04%.
  • Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $11.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.
  • Lufax Holding LU stock hit $2.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.92%.
  • Kilroy Realty KRC shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.36.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.78.
  • Cousins Props CUZ stock drifted down 6.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.58.
  • Neogen NEOG shares were down 6.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.39.
  • Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a yearly low of $25.53. The stock was down 7.92% for the day.
  • Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock set a new 52-week low of $22.37 on Wednesday, moving down 7.2%.
  • Hannon Armstrong HASI stock drifted down 9.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.49.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.
  • SL Green Realty SLG shares hit a yearly low of $37.61. The stock was down 8.98% on the session.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.88%.
  • JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 6.7% for the day.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.76. Shares traded down 6.62%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $10.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.22%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM shares fell to $7.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving down 11.45%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.66.
  • Veris Residential VRE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Wednesday, moving down 6.52%.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares set a new 52-week low of $15.00. The stock traded down 7.76%.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $3.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.63%.
  • Office Props IT OPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.89%.
  • Cerence CRNC stock hit a yearly low of $15.28. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.
  • Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 8.29% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.75. Shares traded down 7.4%.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.91. Shares traded down 11.18%.
  • Farmers National Banc FMNB shares fell to $12.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday, moving up 15.94%.
  • City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • America's Car-Mart CRMT shares fell to $60.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.98. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • iRadimed IRMD shares set a new yearly low of $28.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares made a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit $7.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.66%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.77%.
  • Cognyte Software CGNT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 8.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.79. Shares traded down 5.28%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 4.07%.
  • PetIQ PETQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.09%.
  • Volta VLTA shares fell to $1.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.06%.
  • PyroGenesis Canada PYR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.84%.
  • Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 6.25%.
  • Zentek ZTEK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.46 and moving up 3.28%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.62. Shares traded down 4.47%.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.78%.
  • comScore SCOR stock drifted down 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.52.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares were down 5.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.
  • Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving down 6.74%.
  • Clene CLNN shares moved down 6.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting down 6.9%.
  • Verastem VSTM shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares fell to $0.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Wednesday, moving down 3.98%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock set a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Wednesday, moving down 1.54%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • Nogin NOGN stock hit $1.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.3%.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares set a new yearly low of $3.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.02%.
  • Aterian ATER stock hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.
  • Compugen CGEN shares moved down 3.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.76%.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.19. Shares traded down 8.27%.
  • Gaia GAIA stock hit $2.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.
  • United-Guardian UG stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.01.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
  • BurgerFi International BFI stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.07%.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.52 and moving down 1.12%.
  • Kaleyra KLR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%.
  • A2Z Smart Techs AZ stock hit $1.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.51%.
  • Novan NOVN shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.25%.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 2.06%.
  • Paltalk PALT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 5.81%.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock hit $0.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%.
  • Generation Income GIPR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.59%.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.76%.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell to $0.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.02%.

