Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday saw 127 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coca-Cola KO

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares traded down 15.94% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

Lument Finance Trust LFT 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Dominion Energy D shares set a new yearly low of $68.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

SBA Communications SBAC shares set a new yearly low of $279.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.92, drifting down 1.27%.

shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.92, drifting down 1.27%. Alliant Energy LNT stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.60. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

Boston Properties BXP stock drifted down 5.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.53.

XPeng XPEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.97%.

Lumen Technologies LUMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.14 and moving down 11.04%.

Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit $11.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.

Lufax Holding LU stock hit $2.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.92%.

Kilroy Realty KRC shares were down 7.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.36.

Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.78.

Cousins Props CUZ stock drifted down 6.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.58.

Neogen NEOG shares were down 6.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.39.

Highwoods Props HIW stock hit a yearly low of $25.53. The stock was down 7.92% for the day.

Corporate Office Props Tr OFC stock set a new 52-week low of $22.37 on Wednesday, moving down 7.2%.

Hannon Armstrong HASI stock drifted down 9.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $28.49.

Helen Of Troy HELE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $85.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.75%.

SL Green Realty SLG shares hit a yearly low of $37.61. The stock was down 8.98% on the session.

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.88%.

JBG SMITH Properties JBGS stock hit a yearly low of $18.08. The stock was down 6.7% for the day.

Washington REIT WRE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.76. Shares traded down 6.62%.

Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock hit $10.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.22%.

Perimeter Solutions PRM shares fell to $7.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%.

Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock set a new 52-week low of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving down 11.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.66.

Veris Residential VRE stock set a new 52-week low of $10.89 on Wednesday, moving down 6.52%.

SMART Glbl Hldgs SGH shares set a new 52-week low of $15.00. The stock traded down 7.76%.

Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit $3.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.63%.

Office Props IT OPI shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.89%.

Cerence CRNC stock hit a yearly low of $15.28. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.

Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 8.29% on the session.

Arrival ARVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.75. Shares traded down 7.4%.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.91. Shares traded down 11.18%.

Farmers National Banc FMNB shares fell to $12.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday, moving up 15.94%.

City Office REIT CIO shares set a new yearly low of $9.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

America's Car-Mart CRMT shares fell to $60.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.03%.

BNY Mellon Strategic LEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.98. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

iRadimed IRMD shares set a new yearly low of $28.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

Industrial Logistics ILPT shares made a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day.

Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.

GigaCloud Tech GCT stock hit $7.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.66%.

Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.77%.

Cognyte Software CGNT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.

Franklin Street Props FSP shares were down 8.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.79. Shares traded down 5.28%.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 4.07%.

PetIQ PETQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.09%.

Volta VLTA shares fell to $1.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.06%.

PyroGenesis Canada PYR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.84%.

Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares set a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock traded down 6.25%.

Zentek ZTEK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.46 and moving up 3.28%.

Whole Earth Brands FREE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.62. Shares traded down 4.47%.

Luna Innovations LUNA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.78%.

comScore SCOR stock drifted down 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.

KalVista Pharma KALV shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.52.

Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares were down 5.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.

Enthusiast Gaming EGLX shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

Lument Finance Trust LFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.12. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Wednesday, moving down 6.74%.

Clene CLNN shares moved down 6.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.56, drifting down 6.9%.

Verastem VSTM shares hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares fell to $0.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.77%.

Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.44 on Wednesday, moving down 3.98%.

PIMCO New York Municipal PNI stock set a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Wednesday, moving down 1.54%.

Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.

Nogin NOGN stock hit $1.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.3%.

Profound Medical PROF shares set a new yearly low of $3.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

Addentax Group ATXG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday, moving down 2.02%.

Aterian ATER stock hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

Compugen CGEN shares moved down 3.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62, drifting down 3.76%.

Arcimoto FUV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.19. Shares traded down 8.27%.

Gaia GAIA stock hit $2.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.08%.

United-Guardian UG stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.01.

Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

BurgerFi International BFI stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.07%.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.52 and moving down 1.12%.

Kaleyra KLR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Wednesday, moving down 2.95%.

A2Z Smart Techs AZ stock hit $1.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.51%.

Novan NOVN shares hit a yearly low of $1.66. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.25%.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock hit a yearly low of $1.52. The stock was down 5.42% for the day.

ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 2.06%.

Paltalk PALT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 5.81

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 5.81%. Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock hit $0.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%.

stock hit $0.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%. Generation Income GIPR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.59 on Wednesday, moving down 2.59%. Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving up 2.76%. SINTX Technologies SINT stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.

stock hit $0.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%. Liquid Media Group YVR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell to $0.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.02%.

