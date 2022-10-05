Amazon.com Whale Trades For October 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $472,272 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $287,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $107.5 to $142.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 6815.69 with a total volume of 79,701.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $107.5 to $142.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $112.4K 15.9K 785 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $125.00 $82.7K 7.0K 4.1K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $123.00 $75.7K 859 105 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $120.00 $63.7K 2.5K 1.7K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $120.00 $40.9K 664 113

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,760,148, the price of AMZN is down -1.91% at $118.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.