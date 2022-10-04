Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $732,818, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $705,062.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $184.1K 261 226 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $87.00 $147.0K 418 308 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $124.2K 690 603 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $95.0K 3.6K 308 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $87.50 $60.3K 2.3K 500

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,587,148, the price of NKE is up 3.75% at $88.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.