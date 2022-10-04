This Is What Whales Are Betting On PepsiCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $413,672 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $239,820.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PepsiCo options trades today is 907.44 with a total volume of 1,234.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PepsiCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $68.9K 3.1K 125 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $170.00 $62.1K 314 92 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $55.3K 355 124 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $54.7K 355 83 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $54.7K 355 42

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $68.9K 3.1K 125 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $170.00 $62.1K 314 92 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $55.3K 355 124 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $54.7K 355 83 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $54.7K 355 42

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,032,059, the price of PEP is up 0.43% at $165.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On PepsiCo:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $172.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on PepsiCo, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PepsiCo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.