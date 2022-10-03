What Are Whales Doing With Airbnb

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $628,726 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,629,324.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $145.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $115.00 $695.0K 542 500 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $238.5K 1.0K 248 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $115.00 $108.9K 905 262 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $84.0K 2.1K 333 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $78.9K 1.0K 67

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $115.00 $695.0K 542 500 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $238.5K 1.0K 248 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $115.00 $108.9K 905 262 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $84.0K 2.1K 333 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $78.9K 1.0K 67

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,542,670, the price of ABNB is up 0.65% at $105.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.