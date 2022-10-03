This Is What Whales Are Betting On EQT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on EQT EQT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EQT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for EQT.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $415,802, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $299,190.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.5 to $65.0 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EQT's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EQT's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

EQT Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $38.00 $287.6K 19 11.5K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $69.0K 18.9K 300 EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $69.0K 18.9K 150 EQT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $49.5K 4.1K 54 EQT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $40.00 $46.5K 214 830

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,120,918, the price of EQT is up 3.61% at $42.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On EQT:

BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $65

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on EQT, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

