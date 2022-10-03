Home Depot Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $681,725 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $226,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $325.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $325.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $302.50 $215.0K 2 101 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $280.00 $124.1K 344 287 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $325.00 $99.4K 336 20 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $285.00 $49.2K 51 52 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $295.00 $46.0K 235 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $302.50 $215.0K 2 101 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $280.00 $124.1K 344 287 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $325.00 $99.4K 336 20 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $285.00 $49.2K 51 52 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $295.00 $46.0K 235 20

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,508,059, the price of HD is up 2.99% at $284.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $394.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.